Patton Oswalt to Mark Hamill: 10 best comics written by celebrities

Comics see a wide range of creators from all sorts of backgrounds. Some writers are better known than others based on merit alone. There are times a creator is known not because of their proven talent in writing but because their name is known in other circles.

Celebrities are known to dive into other creative fields. It's not uncommon for an actor to try their hand at singing or vice versa.

Comics is a field that's more commonly explored by celebrities than you might realize. For years, musicians and actors have had their hands on the proverbial cookie jar.

Actors, musicians, comedians, they're all creative types. Simply because their creativity led them to a profession that focuses on a specific medium doesn't mean that is the only outlet for their creativity.

Celebrities jumping into the medium is good for the industry as it boosts sales while also giving fans something to collect. Never underestimate a singer's ability to write a compelling story because they might just churn out the most celebrated comic of the year.

Ten celebrities you didn't know wrote comics

1) Patton Oswalt wrote Serenity and a number of other titles

Patton Oswalt wrote a farewell to Wash (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

Patton Oswalt is known for his stand-up comedy and various roles on television (King of Queens). He's probably most recognizable to comic book fans for his part in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

He first played Eric Koenig and subsequently played his identical brothers throughout the remaining seasons. He was also brought into the MCU proper as Pip the Troll in Eternals.

Patton wrote several comic books for different publishers, from DC to Dark Horse. His first mainstream title was JLA: Welcome to the Working Week in 2003. His most recent M.O.D.O.K., which he co-wrote with Jordan Blum for Marvel.

The actor also wrote a few stories in the Firefly universe for Dark Horse, such as Serenity: Float On and Beter Days and Other Stories.

2) Rosario Dawson wrote an excellent occult story

Occult Crime Taskforce (Image via Image Comics)

Rosario Dawson is a name everyone in every circle has heard. She's had a successful acting career, with her filmography spanning a gamut of genres.

Her roles have found her serving customers in Kevin Smith's Clerks series, stitching up vigilantes in all the Netflix MCU shows, and deflecting blaster bolts in The Mandalorian as Ahsoka Tano. Her talents don't stop there, though.

The actress has a creator-owned comic with Image titled OCT: Occult Crimes Taskforce. Co-written by David Atchinson, it follows Sophia Ortiz, to which she lent her likeness, as she patrols a district of New York City, investigating crimes pertaining to the occult.

3) Anthony Bourdain wrote Get Jiro, a culinary adventure

Who knew that cooking could be so adventurous (Image via DC Comics)

The late Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef and documentarian, co-wrote a graphic novel called Get Jiro. It was published through DC Comics and saw a future ruled by master chefs like they were crime lords.

The story follows Jiro, a sushi chef, who arrives in LA with big ideas and pits him on the opposite side of these master chefs.

4) Gerard Way's Umbrella Academy was an instant hit

If the X-Men weren't as organized and more dysfunctional (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

Former My Chemical Romance frontman, Gerard Way, was the topic of conversation in comic book circles back in 2007. Why might you ask? Because a new comic series published by Dark Horse was being released, and he created it.

Umbrella Academy saw instant success upon its release and would eventually go on to spawn a Netflix series that is just as popular. Its tone and content keep the same feeling as the comic series. There is a third season in the works with the OTT platform.

5) Brian Posehn was a perfect fit for Deadpool

Dead Presidents was a comical masterpiece (Image via Marvel Comics)

Brian Posehn is a face that many will probably recognize but not know exactly where they've seen him. He's a stand-up comedian and actor who's had roles in shows like The Big Bang Theory, Steven Universe, and The Mandalorian.

He also penned one of the funniest Deadpool stories of the decade. His comedy style leaned itself beautifully to writing the story for Dead Presidents and was a perfect fit for a character such as Deadpool.

In a story about former presidents of America coming back from the dead, you need a professional comedian. The dialogue alone was over the top, in a good way, and the hijinks were hilarious.

6) Nicolas Cage and son pen Voodoo Child

A father and son written story (Image via Virgin Comics)

It's no secret that Nicolas Cage is a comic book fan. He named his son Kal-El, was nearly in a Superman movie directed by Tim Burton and played Johnny Blaze in two Ghost Rider movies.

So, it should come as no surprise that he created a comic book with his son. No, not Kal-El. His other son, Weston.

Written by Mike Carey, Voodoo Child takes place in New Orleans just after Hurricane Katrina. Detective Robert Julien investigates the mysterious disappearances of several girls in 2005 and stumbles across an enigmatic force who may or may not be a threat.

7) BRZRKR is Keanu Reeves' comic book debut

But does he know Kung-Fu? (Image via Boom! Studios)

Even John Wick has his own graphic novel. Co-written with Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves crafts a story about an immortal warrior fighting his way through various periods.

When B is offered an opportunity to answer his lifelong question (why is he this way), he takes a job for the US government, doing the tasks too violent for anyone else.

Keanu Reeves lent his likeness to B as well. When your movie roles are violent characters like John Wick and Neo or off the wall hilarious like Ted from Bill and Ted, it's only a matter of time before you take those qualities and put them into a comic book.

8) Kevin Smith is no stranger to comic books

Many Batman titles were penned by Silent Bob (Image via DC Comics)

The man who played Silent Bob in Clerks, Clerks 2, Dogma, Mallrats, and more is possibly best known for his involvement with comics. Kevin Smith has written numerous comic books for various publishers, but he's best known for the different Batman stories he penned.

A notable story he wrote was Batman '66 Meets The Green Hornet. Smith teamed up with fellow comedian Ralph Garman and brought the Adam West Batman together with The Green Hornet and his sidekick Kato.

Other characters he wrote were Daredevil and Green Arrow.

9) Tom Morello raged with Orchid

Rage Against the Machine's own wrote a comic (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

Orchid is a story about a teenage prostitute in a dystopian future that looks vastly different from our own. It is a dog-eat-dog world where the rich live up high, looking down on the lower class.

New animal species wander the wilderness and prey on the helpless, and the wealthy harvest the poor as slaves. Who would write such a story?

None other than the musically talented Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave. He is a singer, guitarist, rapper, songwriter, and political activist. His comic, Orchid, was an outlet for him, just like his music, to process his worldview and share it with the world.

10) Mark Hamill's The Black Pearl

A mini-series about sensationalism (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

Yes, even Luke Skywalker has dabbled in the world of comic books. However, this wasn't his original intention, as Mark Hamill penned a screenplay with every intention of it becoming a movie.

Hamill decided to take his script elsewhere when he had creative differences with the studio that picked it up. Not only that, he adapted it into a five-issue miniseries.

Dark Horse Comics eventually picked up The Black Pearl. It is a series about a masked vigilante named Luther Drake who saved a woman from being abducted and made media headlines. Things spiral out of control from there.

Note: This article solely depicts the personal author's views.

