From Dark Crisis to Nubia: 10 best issues in DC Comics' June 2022 Solicits

It's that time of the month again when DC Comics puts out solicits for the upcoming comic books that are previewed. Fun and extravagant things are happening in DCU with the ever-present crime fighting, more time travel, new characters being introduced, and all-round amazing stories.

DC Comics is kicking off the summer with a string of comics like DC Pride #1 and new collected editions like Grant Morrison's Animal Man. There's something for everyone, but this list highlights the comics that fans are most looking forward to.

10 best solicits from DC Comics for June 2022

1) Dark Crisis #1

What would the DCU be without its Crisis? (Image via DC Comics)

One of the most anticipated titled dropping in June, in Dark Crisis, the trinity is dead and the legacy characters have to step up majorly in order to face a threat quite unlike anything they have faced before. These former sidekicks will form a new Justice League with no idea if it will be enough.

On sale June 7, 2022.

2) Black Adam #1

The man himself (Image via DC Comics)

Black Adam faces his own mortality after being infected with an incurable disease. Even this super-powered king is no match for an illness. Ahead of the Dwayne Johnson-led movie, Black Adam finds a successor to his powers that will hopefully live up to his standard of protecting Kahndaq. Christopher Priest writes a fresh take on Black Adam while Rafa Sandoval enhances the story with breathtaking art.

On sale June 21, 2022.

3) Batman/Superman: World's Finest #4

Batman and Superman's past with a new villain (Image via DC Comics)

Mark Waid continues his introduction to Devil Nezha in this tale that sees things take a turn. Bruce and Clark have to go against their Justice League teammate: Hal Jordan. Meanwhile, Robin and Supergirl are off on an adventure that's supposed to help their mentors. Waid writes a masterful story that changes the scope of the DC Comics Universe in a big way.

On sale June 21, 2022.

4) Detective Comics #1061

Batman's old fling returns (Image via DC Comic)

Talia al Ghul always makes for a great story, especially since her son took up the Robin mantle. With over 1,000 issues, DC Comics continue to keep Detective Comics fresh with Mariko Tamaki and Nadia Shammas collaborating on a story together.

On sale June 29, 2022.

5) The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #3

Dream gives Corinthian strict orders (Image via DC Comics)

James Tynion IV continues his dark tale that features popular characters like Sandman's Dream. Lisandro Estherren's and Andrea Sorrentino's artwork perfectly complements the story Tynion presents to his readers. Don't miss adding this title to your collection. Especially if you appreciate all things Sandman.

On sale June 14, 2022.

6) Flashpoint Beyond #5

Thomas Wayne continues his crusade (Image via DC Comics)

Geoff Johns takes the lead in telling this story about the brutal Clockwork Killer and Thomas Wayne's Batman. This darker take on the Caped Crusader fits in nicely with the "dark" theme DC Comics has for their summer releases. This is the penultimate issue before the conclusion, and it promises to excite. Tim Sheridan and Jeremy Adams back-up Johns on writing duty

On sale June 28, 2022.

7) Justice League vs. Legion of Super-Heroes #4

Heroes vs heroes (Image via DC Comics)

Brian Michael Bendis brings you the Legion of Super-Heroes in the 21st Century. This six-issue miniseries can't do anything but satisfy fans as it pits the premiere superhero teams of their time periods front and center. Not to mention it's written by the same man that brought you House of M.

On sale June 14, 2022.

8) I Am Not Starfire

Starfie has a daughter (Image via DC Comics)

Like mother, like daughter they say. Well, not in Starfire's case. Mandy couldn't be any different from her superhero mother. This character story written by Mariko Tamaki that had to go on the list. It is something different, and therefore separate from the main DC Comics continuity, but should be on everyone's pull list.

On sale now.

9) Batman #124

Batman returns! Again (Image via DC Comics)

Joshua Williams works overtime, writing title after title, most of which are flagship titles for DC Comics. He continues his run on Batman, that sees Bruce Wayne return to Gotham City. Jock illustrates a variant cover for the title and that alone is worth picking up.

On sale June 7, 2022

10) Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1

A new queen of the Amazons (Image via DC Comics)

Heavy is the crown and that's no more evident than in Stephanie Williams' story about the new queen of the Amazons. Nubia wants to do the best she can, so she leaves Themyscira to travel to Man's World in order to be a better informed queen for her subjects.

On sale June 7, 2022.

