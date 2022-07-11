Exploring 10 best Greek gods from Marvel comics amid MCU debut of Olympians in Thor: Love and Thunder

Olympians are the pantheon of Greek gods who reside in Olympus. Marvel is no stranger to incorporating mythology from around the world into their comics.

It makes sense in many cases, like the Greek gods, because they were just as flawed as the mortals they watched over. They're not much different from the superheroes who protect the Marvel Universe now.

Thor: Love and Thunder introduces the Olympians to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Trailers have shown Zeus, played by Russell Crowe. Other characters are not shown in these clips, but fans suspect/hope many will debut in the MCU with the new Thor installment.

Ten most potent Olympians post debut in Thor: Love and Thunder

1) Hercules

The son of Zeus (Image via Marvel Comics)

Probably the best-known character and not just in comics but in literature. Hercules is no stranger to Disney, as he had his own animated movie in the '90s.

However, it wasn't quite the same Hercules. Marvel's Hercules first appeared in Mystery Annual #1 by Stan Lee and served on multiple superhero teams like the Avengers and the Champions.

He's the strongest of all the Olympians and has gone toe-to-toe with Hulk. In fact, he's good friends with Amadeus Cho, the current Hulk.

While Thor wields Stormbreaker (and Mjolnir once upon a time), Hercules uses a mace made of adamantine. Don't confuse that with adamantium, as it's not the same thing, but it is just as strong as Mjolnir.

2) Aphrodite

A strong Olympian and goddess of love (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Goddess of Love and Beauty has been around since the Golden Age of comics. She first appeared in Venus #1 by Stan Lee and was later resurrected during the Silver Age.

Her cunning is unmatched. Aphrodite used her strengths to manipulate the God of War, Ares, into doing what he did best. She's even stopped him from causing mayhem and chaos in the same manner.

3) Zeus

The King of the Olympians (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Olympians' leader and the strongest of them all, Zeus, is father to many, and some have become superheroes. He even controls lightning more efficiently than Thor.

While Thor and Zeus have that in common, Zeus is more equal to Odin since he is the God of the gods.

Zeus' power is unmatched, and he's probably one of the most potent entities in the Marvel Universe. He has forged alliances with the likes of the Eternals as well as gone to battle against them.

He's taken on the Hulk without breaking a sweat. Being introduced in the MCU, he may be the most powerful being next to the Celestials.

4) Athena

The daughter of Zeus and Metis (Image via Marvel Comics)

Being a God or Goddess kind of implies that you can use magic. However, the Goddess of Wisdom, Athena, has a level of cosmic awareness that allows her to use magic like nobody else.

She can even rival the Sorceror Supreme. After all, Athena is the daughter of Zeus and Metis.

Being the Goddess of Wisdom makes her incredibly versatile. She's able to wield a sword just as well as she can wield a pen.

She can talk for days with Bruce Banner while comprehending every word. Then, she can take him on if need be.

5) Ares

One of the most dangerous Olympians (Image via Marvel Comics)

The God of War is one of the most anticipated Greek gods to make their live-action debut in the MCU. Ares is the most dangerous Olympian as he has no mercy for anyone.

He has been an Avenger and a Dark Avenger. On top of being able to manipulate war, he's a master with a variety of weapons.

Not to mention that he can't be injured by conventional means, so it would take a unique method to harm him, making him an intriguing opponent fans would love to see on the big screen.

6) Hera

She can manipulate matter and energy (Image via Marvel Comics)

Hera would be great to see making her debut in the MCU solely for her jealousy of Hercules. She holds a special hatred for the son of Zeus.

Hera often uses her powers of matter and energy manipulation to harm, if not kill, Hercules regularly. Other times, she uses her powers to open portals to different dimensions, which can benefit or hinder the Olympians.

7) Hades

Lord of the Underworld (Image via Marvel Comics)

Hades, also known as Pluto, has had some competition in the God of Death department since Hela appeared in Thor: Ragnarok. However, Hades is strictly in charge of the souls of those who worship the Olympians.

He is Zeus' brother and lord of the Underworld. It's a pretty powerful position since he's also in charge of the gods when they perish.

Hades eventually created the Olympus group alongside Hera. This group is a business that handles all of the Olympians' Earthly dealings. Hera used this front to produce a product that would have wiped out humanity.

8) Hippolyta

Queen of the Amazons (Image via Marvel Comics)

Comic book fans are no strangers to the name Hippolyta. She is most commonly seen in DC Comics as the mother of Wonder Woman.

In Marvel comics, she is the most skilled fighter. As the daughter of Ares, it's in the genes.

She wields the Gauntlets of Ares, which improves her punching strength. They were a gift from the God of War himself.

Eventually, Hippolyta went on to join the Fearless Defenders after being resurrected by Hela.

9) Phobos

The God of Fear (Image via Marvel Comics)

Another child of Ares, Alexander Aaron, is possibly the scariest. After all, he killed his father and showed no fear when judged by a trio of gods (Balder the Brave, Hera, and Quetzalcoatl).

This earned him the title of God of Fear, but he was told he wouldn't be a god or demigod until he died and was reborn.

Phobos wields a samurai sword named Grasscutter, stained with Ares' blood from the time he killed him. Alexander was once a member of Nick Fury's Secret Warrior and was feared by everyone on his team.

10) Nyx

The Goddess of Darkness fought many Olympians (Image via Marvel Comics)

Nyx is the Goddess of Darkness and is often at odds with the Olympians. So much so that she eventually killed every last Olympian on Olympus.

Remember when Zeus was referred to as the most powerful of Olympians? Well, Nyx broke his neck during Avengers: No Road Home #2.

Nyx has control over shadows and darkness. She often uses the darkness to blind enemies and creates soldiers to amass an army. Her power has even overpowered the Scarlet Witch.

