From Batman to Archie: 10 best Predator comic crossovers

Alien vs. Predator was an appropriate escalation from their respective solo movies. The two properties synergized together. They're both aliens and fit with the hunting nature of the other.

Other crossovers with the Predator are quite entertaining as well. Some crossovers were a little far-fetched, but they all had something in common, though: they were all entertaining! These trophy hunters came to Earth from the far reaches of space to have these fantastic crossovers.

Best Predator Crossovers

Versus Batman

Yautja and Batman fight (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

Batman vs Predator is the longest-running crossover with three parts. Batman is investigating a series of murders that began with the death of a boxer. He nearly loses his life when he comes face-to-face with the ugly culprit. Nothing like some prep time for Batman to overcome any obstacle.

Once he sees what he's up against, Batman hunts the hunter for a rematch. This time, he's evenly matched with a suit of power armor. Who doesn't want to see the Caped Crusader go up against a hunter from space? This comic was almost as successful as the original Alien versus Predator.

AvP

Predator and Alien (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

The title that started it all, Aliens vs. Predator, introduces new concepts for both the xenomorphs and Yautja. It showed a Predator working alongside a human, practically inducting her into his tribe, and the Predators using a queen xenomorph to breed more xenomorphs.

This comic had a novel counterpart and was the basis for the first AvP movie. It also showed the Predators in the future when the Alien franchise takes place, a time period the Yautja are not associated with on the big screen.

Aliens vs. Predator vs. Terminator

Alien, Predator, and Terminator (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

Who doesn't want to see a clash of titans between aliens and robots? In a roundabout way, it kind of makes sense. The AvP series takes place in the future, and the machines from Terminator come from the future. It's the natural progression of events.

The story features characters from the movie Alien: Resurrection and introduces the Terminator characters in a unique yet unexpected manner. Ripley, Call, and a group of Predators are put on a collision course with a new breed of the terminator. Call learns there is a cover-up that leads her to xenomorphs being held captive and terminators organizing to bring about the return of Skynet.

Justice League of America

Yautja in the roles of Justice League characters (Image via DC and Dark Horse Comics)

John Ostrander is a comic book writer known for his work on multiple Star Wars titles for Dark Horse and many DC properties from Suicide Squad to Wonder Woman. It would stand to reason that he could pen an intriguing story with the trophy hunters from space and the Justice League. Unfortunately, the end product is a bizarre "What If..." kind of story that didn't need to happen.

A group of Yautja comes to Earth, like they do, to use their metahuman powers to hunt. They each have the same powers each of the members of the Justice League has. How did they get these powers? Well, rogue scientists that experimented on the Yautja race, of course.

Judge Dredd

Yautja dressed as a judge (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

Written by John Wagner, co-creator of Judge Dredd, this three-issue limited series from 1997 is easily one of the most violent crossovers. This should be expected since it crosses over two of the most violent comic book characters from the twentieth century. In Predator versus Judge Dredd, a solitary Yautja visits the concrete jungle that is Mega-City One for a routine hunting trip.

This series ties into the Predator mythos by bringing in a descendant of Arnold Schwarzenegger's character, Dutch Schaefer, from the original film. Psi-Judge Schaefer ingests the Yautja's blood to assist Dredd in tracking the alien hunter. This eventually leads to the ruins of New York City, where the final battle takes place.

Magnus, The Robot

Predator fighting Magnus (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

This was one of the first crossovers following the success of Batman versus Predator. Published by Dark Horse and Valiant Comics in 1992, this story spanned two issues. It takes place in a megacity called North Am in the far future of 4001. The alien comes to North Am searching for a trophy - the X-0 Manowar Helmet. Which Magnus, the Robot Fighter, has in his possession.

Naturally, Magnus becomes the hunted. However, the Yautja might not know what he's getting into because Magnus doesn't carry the title "Robot Fighter" for no reason. He is strong enough to crush steel, so the climactic fight is an entertaining read.

Motorhead

Predator and Motorhead battle (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

This is an exciting crossover because while it is only a single issue, it was a part of a more significant crossover called Hunting the Heroes: The Predators Attack!. This Dark Horse event saw multiple of its original characters go up against the spacefaring trophy hunters. Motorhead was the first one.

Motorhead is a superhero that uses telekinetic powers to fight crime in the city of Steel Harbor. An alien ship has landed in Steel Harbor, and its pilot has Motorhead in its sights. While the hunter isn't seen until the latter half of the issue, it is a brutal match-up that pays off.

Versus Superman

Superman fights a Yautja (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

This fight seems like a no-brainer because, on any given day, Superman is stronger than an individual Yautja. The writer had to work around this by implementing a plot device that made Clark Kent weaker than usual. The hunter's ship has a force field that drains Superman's power.

So, the entire time the hunter is at full strength, Superman isn't and has to overcome that obstacle while fighting for his life. The artwork in Superman vs. Predator is well done, but the color palette suits Superman more than it does his opponent.

Versus Tarzan

A Yautja carrying Tarzan (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

Tarzan might seem like a bizarre choice to crossover with the space hunter, but it works well on several levels. Predators are known to have been hunting humans for centuries, so setting this story in the past has precedent. Tarzan is similar to the Yautja race in that he lives in a jungle and hunts, so it's a fairly even match-up.

The story spans four issues and travels to the center of the Earth in a hollow-Earth jungle called Pellucidar. Tarzan protects this place because it is sacred to him. It's an excellent comic if you want to see the Predators go up against a fellow jungle hunter.

Archie

Archie (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

2015 brought us the most bizarre crossover this trophy hunter from space has ever seen. If you ever wanted to see Jughead in drag, then this is the story for you.

In this four-issue limited series, Archie and friends are on vacation in Costa Rica when things go wrong. This is a surprisingly violent and gory series considering the main character is Archie. Maybe it shouldn't be too surprising since their adversary is the Predator.

While the story does begin in Costa Rica, the Yautja gets to see the sights of Riverdale, where Archie and the gang set up their last stand. If you think everyone is safe in this story, you would be wrong.

Edited by Suchitra