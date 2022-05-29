10 best Miles Morales comics explored ahead of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1)

Miles Morales set a place in the hearts of Spidey fans everywhere in 2011 when he became the first Spider-Man after Peter Parker in the Ultimate Universe. He might have acquired similar powers to the familiar Peter Parker, but Miles was a vastly different character in many ways. He was a fresh, wholly original take on the beloved superhero.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis, Miles Gonzalo Morales is a Brooklyn native with Puerto Rican roots from his mother's side. He has an aptitude for science, similar to Peter Parker, and a penchant for trouble. This causes him to fear that he is like his uncle Aaron, a career criminal. Miles has some compelling and relatable stories that are a mistake to miss.

10 amazing Spider-Man stories with Miles Morales to Swing into the neighborhood with

1) Spider-Man #12 (2016)

A little romance to kick things off (Image via Marvel Comics)

This might be a single issue, but it's an essential issue that fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won't want to miss. It shows a budding romance between Miles and Gwen Stacy (Spider-Gwen), only alluded to in the animated movie. There's a larger story at play where Miles's dad is lost in another dimension, which is how Gwen comes into the picture, but the romance alone is worth a read.

2) Spider-Men

"You're like me" Peter and Miles work together (Image via Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man, meet Spider-Man. Miles finds himself face-to-face with Earth 616's Peter Parker. This is the first time Miles meets the main continuity's Spider-Man, and it is a beautiful moment. Written by Bendis and drawn by Sara Pichelli (Miles' creators), the pair work together to get Peter back to his universe and takedown Mysterio, who is the cause of Peter being displaced.

Some of what takes place might seem familiar if you've seen Into the Spider-Verse as Peter mentors Miles during their pursuit of Mysterio. It's a beautiful aspect that can't be overstated.

3) Spider-Verse

Into the Spider-Verse we go (Image via Marvel Comics)

If you've ever wanted to see every spider-powered character created by Marvel in one place, this is the comic. Serving as an inspiration to the animated movie, Spider-Verse is about Morlun and his family, the Inheritors, from Earth-001 hunting down all the Spider-Totems across the multiverse. Every single one. This brings all variations of Peter Parker and other webheads together.

Whoever thinks a large cast of main characters can't be balanced well enough to give everyone equal time while telling a well-crafted story hasn't read Spider-Verse. Dan Slott presents some of his best writing here and should be in everyone's collection.

4) All-New Spider-Man

A New and improved Spider-Man (Image via Marvel Comics)

Miles Morales's first ongoing series, and it's a hard-hitting one. Fans get to read how he got his powers along with seeing the emotional confrontation between Miles and his uncle, who happens to be a supervillain. It's hard to let The Prowler slide after Miles has vowed to take up Peter Parker's mantle, even if it is your uncle.

Bendis pens a great story that is emotional and relatable, despite being about superheroes and villains. Sarah Pichelli continues her ever-evolving style to bring life to this book. This might be the best place to start if you're new to Miles as your Spider-Man.

5) Venom War

When symbiotes strike (Image via Marvel Comics)

Miles has had an emotional story after an inspirational story since his inception. Bendis has not been kind to his creation. Venom War continues its emotional rollercoaster as Venom emerges and turns his sights on Mile's mom Rio. There's a heartfelt moment (several, really) where she reveals that she knew that Miles was Spider-Man the entire time.

If you empathize with Miles over his mom's death, when he was eventually moved to Earth-616 due to 2015's Secret Wars, Rio received a new lease on life.

6) Ultimate End

The end of the Ultimate Universe (Image via Marvel Comics)

Incursions are a new concept for the MCU recently brought up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but they've been a central plot point in the comics for years. An incursion is when two universes collide. The result is always the demise of one universe and sometimes both. Bendis uses this concept at the center of this magnificent story that sees an end to the Ultimate Universe.

Ultimate End is the final comic in the Ultimate Universe as it collides with Earth-616 and ties into the Secret Wars crossover event. The eventual conclusion gives Miles a new home on Earth-616 and a slew of new story possibilities.

7) All-New All-Different Avengers

The one when Miles was on The Avengers (Image via Marvel Comics)

Mark Waid gives readers a new set of Avengers with Miles on the team. It's not the first time Spider-Man has been an Avenger, but it's the first time Miles has been a part of an official team. No, Spider-Verse doesn't count because it wasn't an official team.

When an alien threat emerges, it's up to a group of heroes to come together to save the world. While there might not be an official Avengers team at the time, there could be by the end of the story. It's always fun to see a team come together when they're just starting. Waid does some excellent storytelling with these characters and indeed does Miles justice.

8) Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man

Miles' comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

Enter Green Goblin. Miles finds himself going up against Peter's long-time enemy while simultaneously balancing his home and social life and dealing with homework. And then there's the added mystery of Peter being alive.

It's a busy life for Miles and just as good of a story as any other since Brian Michael Bendis writes it. Bendis knows this character inside and out and continues to bring a unique story to the fans. Miles's problem-solving abilities get tested here.

9) Straight out of Brooklyn

Miles Morales (Image via Marvel Comics)

In 2018, Bendis passed on the writing duties of his beloved Miles Morales to Hugo-award-winning writer Saladin Ahmed. Saladin brings a new perspective to the character and a unique writing style as he infuses some personal experience as a multi-racial person into his writing.

The story focuses on Miles balancing his adolescence with his superhero activities. It might take some getting used to since it's the first time Bendis didn't write the character, but it pays off. Ahmed does not disappoint by keeping the character interesting and adding his twist to the story.

10) Champions

The younger generation is fed up with the "adults" (Image via Marvel Comics)

Following the events of Civil Warr II, Miles leaves the Avengers and joins a new team. Along with Kamala Kahn's Ms. Marvel, Miles decides to do what The Avengers couldn't and help put the world back together. They're a younger generation with a different outlook on the world.

Mark Waid continues his work from All-New All-Different Avengers with the Champions. In a way, it parallels the real world by showing the generational gap in perspectives, which is something that makes this comic great. Miles plays a big part on the team in more of a leadership role than he's used to. It's something to read if you like Miles in a team setting.

Miles Morales is a popular character that has come a long way since his creation. His existence in Marvel's primary continuity has solidified over the years. If you're a Spider-Man fan, check out his comics.

