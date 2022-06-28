10 comic characters from DC and Marvel who can beat Godzilla

Godzilla has been a household name since 1954 as a commentary on nuclear war. When pitted against fellow monsters like Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah, and Kong, he has been the one to come out on top. This has earned Godzilla the title King of the Monsters.

What hasn't been seen on the big screen, but is highly discussed around the internet, is who can defeat Godzilla. We've seen him fight other monsters. It would be fun to see him duke it out with comic book heroes and villains. So, we present our list of who would mop the floor with the King of Monsters.

Godzilla doesn't stand a chance against these 10 comic book powerhouses

1) Hulk

Hulk's rage fuels his strength (Image via Marvel Comics)

Hulk is a no-brainer. His power increases as his anger rise, which would get him to a point where he could essentially lift Godzilla off the ground and toss him. And since the Hulk was created from gamma radiation exposure at high levels, Godzilla's atomic breath would have minimal effect on him. Hulk would shake off the blast and get back to business.

2) Captain Atom can withstand Godzilla's atomic breath

Captain Atom is impervious to nuclear energy (Image via DC Comics)

As a hero created by the detonation of a nuclear bomb, it wouldn't be difficult for Captain Atom to send Godzilla the way of the dinosaurs. His metallic skin allows him durability that can withstand nuclear explosions. His strength is on par with Superman, and he can fly, allowing him to avoid most attacks the King of Monsters would send his way.

3) Black Bolt can win with a whisper

Black Bolt battles Thanos (Image via Marvel Comics)

Blackigar Boltagon's primary ability allows for some great offense against Godzilla. At a whisper, his concussive voice can rock a battleship. Using his voice at total volume would generate a shockwave equivalent to a nuclear bomb. Pretty fitting, considering his hypothetical opponent.

Like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Bolt could disintegrate the King of Monsters with a simple phrase. Then there's the matter of Black Bolt's resistance to physical attacks. He went against the Hulk and survived.

4) Superman

Superman took on Doomsday (Image via DC Comics)

Heat vision, cold breath, super strength, flight, and impervious skin make this an easy battle for The Last Son of Krypton. Superman has gone on record that he rarely uses his full strength. If he did, the results could be devastating. If he were to use the full might of his arsenal against Godzilla, there wouldn't be much of a fight.

If Superman allowed himself off his figurative leash, he could fly full speed through Godzilla's heart and end the fight before it began. The monster's atomic breath would likely pose no threat to the Kryptonian, so there's very little the King of Monsters could do to harm the Man of Steel.

5) Professor Xavier can lobotomize the nuclear beast

An Omega-level telepath (Image via Marvel Comics)

What will a bald man in a wheelchair do against a rampaging, nuclear-fueled monster? First of all, Xavier doesn't use a wheelchair anymore. Secondly, Godzilla is intelligent, which means he has a mind. The brain is Xavier's bread and butter. Even if the Professor was in his wheelchair, he could take on Godzilla with both hands tied behind his back.

Xavier could quickly get into the beast's mind to pacify or lobotomize him. It wouldn't be too difficult. Godzilla hasn't gone against any psionic attack, so his mental defenses aren't prepared for such an attack. Professor Xavier could implant a straightforward thought and have the monster believe he's a golden retriever.

6) Black Adam and his lightning are enough

Black Adam has the powers of gods (Image via DC Comics)

There have been several iterations of Godzilla where he is vulnerable to electricity. Enter, Black Adam. The man who wields the power of gods. Black Adam has the capability of Aton, which allows him to use lightning as one of his primary attacks.

Considering that Black Adam can also fly, travel at superhuman speeds, and is invulnerable to physical attacks like Superman, the King of Monsters has no chance. With the right combination of aggression, Teth-Adam would have this fight wrapped up in minutes.

7) Magneto

Magneto, the master of magnetism (Image via Marvel Comics)

The mutant master of Magnetism stands a pretty good chance against the King of Monsters. Firstly, Magneto's electromagnetic forcefields would protect him against most anything Godzilla threw his way. Being able to control metal allows Magneto to shape any metallic object into a weapon. Beyond that, though, he could also craft a prison for the monster.

There's also little detail about Magneto's power that allows him to manipulate the traces of iron in a person's bloodstream. Assuming the King of Monsters has iron in his blood, Magneto could give the beast an aneurysm, ending the fight before it begins.

8) John Constantine packs a supernatural punch

John Constantine and his bag of tricks (Image via DC Comics)

It might seem out of place to pit the occult detective against a monster that breathes nuclear fire. However, John Constantine is better equipped for this fight than most would expect. John has taken on demons the size of Godzilla and emerged victorious. Sure, some of those times might have been because o this silver tongue, but the use of magic has helped, too.

Constantine doesn't want to use magic unless necessary. In this case, it's essential. John could summon a demon or two to fight for him. He could raise old enemies of the monsters from the dead, like Ghidorah, to wipe the floor with the King of Monsters. There is a bevy of possibilities with John's skills and abilities. If nothing else, it would be a fun fight to watch.

9) Apocalypse will snap Godzilla in twine

Apocalypse will have the King of Monsters on the ropes (Image via Marvel Comics)

En Sabah Nur, best known as Apocalypse, is a staunch believer in the survival of the fittest. That's precisely what would happen here. Apocalypse has several powers that tip the scales in his favor. It doesn't matter that the first mutant can use telekinesis and telepathy; he has several other capabilities that make him a threat.

Enhanced by celestial technology, Apocalypse can grow to immense heights. This would allow him to rise to the same size as Godzilla and use his superhuman strength to fight the monster hand-to-hand. Having an impressive healing factor would also keep him in the game longer. Something that the King of Monsters doesn't have.

10) Doctor Fate's magic is more than enough

Doctor Fate will be in the new Black Adam movie (Image via DC Comics)

This isn't a fair fight. The King of Monsters has no chance of overcoming the magic used against him. His best bet would be to attack before Doctor Fate could think of a way to defend himself, but coming from a monster the size of a skyscraper, a sneak attack isn't happening.

Alternatively, Doctor Fate, a member of the Justice Society of America, could send the King of Monsters to another dimension, freeing Earth from the devastation. Hopefully, he doesn't find his way back like Hulk in World War Hulk and return for vengeance. It might not be pretty.

