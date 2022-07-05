10 most important dimensions and realms in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

There's been a lot of discussion about the difference between realms, universes, and dimensions within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) lately. It seems that every new property recently has introduced a new universe or realm.

Even the Disney+ show Loki introduced timelines, which deserves a conversation of its own.

Some of these realms appear consistently through the use of magic or science. Others are strictly for the property they're introduced in.

However, there are one or two that may be vital to the grand scheme of the MCU as it moves forward.

Dimensions and realms are crucial to happenings in the MCU

1) Astral Dimension

A realm visited a couple of times in the MCU (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The Astral Plane was first seen in Doctor Strange when the Ancient One separated Stephen Strange's soul from his body. It's a parallel dimension where the soul exists outside the body and was seen multiple times in the movie.

Unlike other dimensions where characters travel to distinctly different locations, the Astral Dimension exists alongside the material plane.

It is also seen as the Ancestral Plane in Black Panther, a place T'Challa visits where his ancestors now reside. A kind of afterlife.

Wanda Maximoff and Doctor Strange have shown the ability to sleep while awake in the Astral Plane to accomplish additional tasks.

2) Citadel at the End of Time

As seen in Loki (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

First seen in the Disney+ series Loki, the Citadel at the End of Time is home to He Who Remains, the man who watched over the sacred timeline. As the name suggests, it is located at the end of time on an asteroid. Anyone in the Citadel can see the timestream.

He Who Remains built his residence after the Multiversal War. It was a war where Nathaniel Richards fought different versions of himself, including Kang the Conqueror.

3) Mirror Dimension

Used against villains and Spider-Man (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The mirror dimension is layered on top of the material plane. It's a place where magic can be used without affecting the real world.

Doctor Strange and other sorcerers commonly use the Mirror Dimension while fighting or practicing magic. With quick thinking, Doctor Strange used the Mirror Dimension to prevent damage from being inflicted on the real world while in combat.

4) Ta Lo

A small pocket dimension (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Ta Lo is a peaceful realm within Earth-616 of the MCU, whereas it is a pocket dimension in the comics. Shang-Chi's mother called it home, along with many creatures from Chinese mythology.

Ta Lo houses many fantastic beasts, such as the dragon god called the Great Protector. It resides in the lake adjacent to the Ta Lo village.

Ta Lo also holds prisoner the Dweller-in-Darkness. This malevolent being leads the Soul Eaters. They are creatures that absorb and feed on the souls of other living beings.

5) K'un-Lun

Hasn't been heard of since Iron Fist (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

While it hasn't so much as been mentioned in the MCU proper, K'un-Lun still exists. It is one of the Seven Capital Cities of Heaven in the Marvel Universe and exists as a separate realm within the MCU's Earth-616.

K'un-Lun was briefly glimpsed in Netflix Marvel shows such as Iron Fist and The Defenders. The Iron Fist is the guardian of K'un-Lun, preventing unwanted visitors from entering the city gates.

6) Soulworld

Exclusive to wielders of the soul stone (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

In the MCU, the soul stone stands apart from the other infinity stones. It is the only one that requires a sacrifice to acquire.

Furthermore, it has its own pocket dimension. This dimension is draped in orange light and typically transports its wielder there after exerting great energy.

Two soul stone users have been shown in the Soul Dimension in the MCU. The first was Thanos, after wiping half the universe's living population out of existence. The second was Tony Stark, after removing 2014 Thanos and his army from his reality.

7) Dark Dimension

Home to Clea and Dormammu (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The trans-dimensional entity known as Dormammu rules over the Dark Dimension. He hopes to conquer all other universes and bring them into the Dark Dimension.

Since time does not exist in the Dark Dimension, pulling energy from there can grant a user eternal life or a longer lifespan, just as the Ancient One in Doctor Strange did.

Clea, Dormammu's niece, is also from the Dark Dimension. Her MCU debut was in a mid-credits scene at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In the comic books, she is married to Stephen Strange, ruler of the Dark Dimension, and is currently the Sorcerer Supreme. Much to Doctor Doom's disdain.

8) Duat

The road to the afterlife as seen in Moon Knight (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Moon Knight did a great job at adding to the MCU without requiring viewers to see previous properties. Duat is an excellent example of this, as it is similar to the Ancestral Plane but separate, serving as the Egyptian underworld.

When Marc seemingly dies in the Disney+ series, he is sent to Duat to be judged. When someone under the purview of the Egyptian pantheon of gods dies, they are met by Ennead Taweret, an anthropomorphic hippo, who weighs the person's heart against a feather.

If it is lighter than a feather, they get to enter paradise. If it is heavier, they remain frozen in the sands of Duat for all eternity.

9) Noor Dimension

The most recent addition to the ever-growing MCU (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Ms. Marvel streams every Wednesday on Disney+. The newest MCU series has introduced a new realm to fans called the Noor Dimension, otherwise known as the Light Dimension.

Not much is known about the Noor Dimension yet, as it is still in the process of being introduced.

Average CBM lover @based_marvel



#MsMarvel Me looking for a crumb of evidence that the Noor dimension is Attilan (ancestral home of the Inhumans, in the show it was on the Moon lol) and so far we have spikey building like structures Me looking for a crumb of evidence that the Noor dimension is Attilan (ancestral home of the Inhumans, in the show it was on the Moon lol) and so far we have spikey building like structures 🔎#MsMarvel https://t.co/IuumixzlWj

What we do know is that the Clandestines and Djinn come from here. The Light Dimension is hidden behind a veil of Noor that separates the two dimensions.

The Clandestines currently pursues Kamala Khan for the bangle she wears, claiming it to be the key to returning them to the Noor Dimension.

10) Quantum Realm

This realm will be seen a lot in the upcoming Ant-Man film (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The Quantum Realm is a unique dimension because it exists on a molecular level. Only through Pym Particles, magic, or a Quantum Tunnel can it be accessed.

The Quantum Realm was heavily seen in Ant-Man and The Wasp and The Avengers: Endgame. It will be further explored in the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Janet Van Dyne was the first person to explore the Quantum Realm, although it was by accident. Time works differently in this dimension.

People age at slower rates, and if someone knows how to navigate through a Quantum Tunnel, they can time travel.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far