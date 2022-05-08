From Deadpool to Ms. Marvel: 10 most interesting hosts that bonded with Venom or other symbiotes

Eddie Brock has become synonymous with the name Venom. Between fans watching him bond to the symbiote in Spider-Man: The Animated Series and being played by Tom Hardy in the Sony movie, Eddie is Venom and Venom is Eddie. However, Eddie Brock wasn't the only one to bond with the Venom symbiote, or a symbiote in general.

As we've seen from the big screen and many comics, there are many symbiotes from the depths of space. Eddie battled Knull, the symbiote creator and god, in the King in Black event. A lot of the symbiotes ended up on Earth and found some interesting hosts. Venom's hosts have a wide range of cast of characters that would never have been expected to bond with a symbiote.

10 hosts for the Venom symbiote

1.Deadpool

Deadpool (Image via Marvel Comics)

The last person to bond with a symbiote is probably Deadpool. Unfortunately, he was technically the first human to bond with the Venom symbiote. Yeah, that doesn't seem right since Spider-Man was the first to be seen wearing the black suit in 1984's Secret Wars by Jim Shooter. However, in Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars, we get a bit of a retcon to that instrumental crossover event.

In Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars, Wade Wilson creates a new suit for himself and the suit ends up being the symbiote. Luckily, he doesn't wear it for long and sees literally no action while wearing it. He quickly discards the symbiote after realizing it's a living organism and hopes his thoughts didn't corrupt the symbiote in any way.

2.Flash Thompson

Agent Flash Thompson (Image via Marvel Comics)

Popularly known as Peter Parker's high school bully, Flash Thompson wasn't exactly expected to make an appearance again. Much less with a comic book Macguffin as impactful as the Venom symbiote. Flash eventually joined the military where he learned honor and integrity.

His first experience with the symbiote was as Agent Venom where he used his military training in conjunction with the symbiote and its abilities. Shortly thereafter, he became Anti-Venom with the ability to nullify nefarious symbiotes. He has most recently returned from the dead and fought Knull, creator of the symbiotes.

3.Lee Price

Lee Price bonding with a symbiote (Image via Marvel Comics)

After the symbiote was removed from Flash Thompson, it needed a new host. While it wanted to continue its work as a hero, it managed to find a host that wanted to climb up the ranks of the criminal underworld. Lee Price was a former Army Ranger who had dreams of being a criminal kingpin.

When the symbiote bonded with Lee, he bent it to his will and took the criminal underworld by storm. Lee would eventually lose the symbiote and steal the Mania symbiote. That wouldn't last long as he would be taken down by Spider-Man, Venom, Agent Anti-Venom, and Black Cat. That's quite a team to deliver a beating. It was necessary as Lee was a giant by the end of his time with the symbiote.

4.Scorn

Scorn symbiote (Image via Marvel Comics)

Scorn is an interesting symbiote. As the offspring of the Carnage symbiote, Scorn was created in a robotic prosthetic that allowed it to interact with machinery.

She started out as a hero who fought against Carnage, but would eventually join the Cult of Carnage. Scorn was the first to be sacrificed by the cult to prepare Cletus Kasady's body as a host for Knull.

5.Mac Gargan

Mac Gargan with the Venom symbiote (Image via Marvel Comics)

Mac Gargan was originally known as the Spider-Man villain Scorpion. During a time when Mac was no longer the Scorpion but a lackey for Norman Osborne, he stumbled across the symbiote that chose Mac as its new host.

Mac had a place with the Thunderbolts and eventually the Dark Avengers where he acted as Osborne's go-to goon when he needed some heavy lifting done.

6.Mania

Mania symbiote (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Mania symbiote bonded with a young Andrea Benton. Mania is actually a clone of the Venom symbiote, created by the Ararat Corporation to kill Eddie Brock.

Andrea would eventually gain control of Mania and work alongside Flash Thompson during his time as Agent Venom. Andrea was most recently seen in the King In Black story fighting against Knull.

7.Frank Castle

The Punisher bonded to a symbiote (Image via Marvel Comics)

There have been multiple instances where The Punisher got to wear the symbiote. Each time, it made Frank Castle a more brutal killer than he already was. Biting off somebody's head isn't something Frank is known for. There was also a What if... Venom Had Possessed Frank Castle that saw Frank go on the largest killing spree fans had ever seen from him.

Despite that little mishap, Frank is usually in a constant mental war with the symbiote as it asks him to do things he is against. The symbiote has even required Punisher to kill the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but Frank managed to avoid that.

8.Peter Parker

Peter Back in Black (Image via Marvel Comics)

It's well known that Peter Parker was the first person to bond with the Venom symbiote, so he might not seem like an interesting character to make this list. However, when it first happened, it was unexpected and made for a great story. Peter first acquired the symbiote during the Secret War event. When he returned to Earth after the Secret Wars, things began to go awry.

Parker's aggression gradually rose and his empathy was seriously lacking. Peter Parker is known as one of the most selfless characters in all of Marvel, so for him to become selfish and not care about others is a big deal. He does, however, understand the symbiotes better these days and could potentially handle bonding with one if he ever needed to.

9.Norman Osborne

Norman Osborne bonding to a symbiote (Image via Marvel Comics)

Probably the worst person to get his hands on a symbiote is Norman Osborne. Osborne was already unstable with his Green Goblin alter ego whispering sweet violent and graphic nothings into his ear.

When Norman got his hands on the Carnage symbiote and bonded with it, he became the Red Goblin. His level of evilness dialed up a few notches in the short time he bonded with the symbiote.

10.Carol Danvers

Carol Danvers with a symbiote (Image via Marvel Comics)

During the events in Siege, when Norman Osborne led an assault against Asgard, Ms. Marvel/Carol Danvers showed up to help. She assisted Peter Parker in the fight against Mac Gargan, who was the host for the symbiote at this time. Carol decided that the best way to deal with Mac Gargan was by ripping him out of the symbiote, nullifying any abilities he had.

The symbiote took this opportunity to bond with Carol Danvers and forced her to fight Spider-Man. After a rampage through New York City and an attempt to defeat 'She-Venom' at the church where he first removed himself from the symbiote, Carol managed to separate herself from the symbiote.

