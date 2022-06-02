From Harley Quinn to Wiccan: 10 LGBTQ+ comic characters explored in Pride month

The past two decades have seen a rise in pre-existing characters coming out of the closet, and original LGBTQ+ characters created, with their queerness being a part of their backgrounds. Slowly but surely, comics are beginning to represent their audience.

From mainstream heroes to independent, creator-owned titles, LGBTQ+ characters are gaining prominence. Such characters give queer fans representation, something they've been deprived of for too long.

Readers look for characters like them in appearance, personality, or background, whether it's a conscious choice or a subconscious one. We all want to imagine ourselves in the role of a hero, and that's easier to do when the character on the page has some similarities.

10 out-and-proud LGBTQ+ comic book characters

1) Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn (Image via DC Comics)

Harley Quinn has been commonly associated with the Joker ever since she started as his girlfriend. Fast-forward to modern times, and now she often fights against him as an anti-hero, with a new love in her life - Poison Ivy. In 2017, Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner confirmed her sexuality in Harley Quinn #25.

Fans suspected this prior due to various exchanges between Harley and Ivy, as they often spoke in highly suggestive innuendos. When they finally shared a kiss, fans rejoiced, and it brought a new life to both the characters.

2) America Chavez

America Chavez just made a big splash in the MCU (Image via Marvel Comics)

America was very recently brought to the attention of a wider audience in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The majority of moviegoers might not know that America Chavez is very much a part of the LGBTQ+ community, though this isn't shown in the movie. In the comics, America is an out-and-proud lesbian. It's difficult to separate her from her queerness and still have the same character.

America is a bold character. She often flirts with other women, which nearly always works out for her. She frequently flirts with Kate Bishop, who once asked if she was the only straight member on the Young Avengers team. America responded to her, saying:

"Princess, I've seen the way you look at me. You're not that straight."

3) Iceman

Bobby Drake came out interestingly (Image via Marvel Comics)

Bobby Drake is an Omega-level mutant. He's been around since X-Men #1 in 1963 as a part of the original team with Cyclops, Jean Gray, Angel, and Beast. It wasn't until 2015, 52 years after his first appearance, that he finally came out.

The X-Men are supposed to represent the civil rights movement in America, which has evolved to include the LGBTQ+ movement. So, having a mutant also come out as gay adds a layer of struggle that hits home for many LGBTQ+ fans.

4) Batwoman

Kate Kane is an icon (Image via DC Comics)

You can't have a conversation about LGBTQ+ comic book characters and not talk about Kate Kane (Batwoman). She was a former service member discharged after her commanding officer discovered she was a lesbian. It's a real consequence of existing in the armed forces that people continue to face today. This added a layer to the Bat-family that didn't otherwise exist.

The portrayal of lesbian life that Kate Kane experienced alongside her girlfriend Maggie Sawyer earned the series by J.H. Williams III an award from GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) in 2012. Her sexuality is a big part of who the character is and was rightfully carried over into her live-action adaptation of the CW series Batwoman with Ruby Rose.

5) Doctor Aphra

Perhaps she'll show up in The Mandalorian (Image via Marvel Comics)

Unfortunately, Star Wars has shied away from anything LGBTQ+ related in the movies. The first original Star Wars character to lead her series that isn't from the films, on the other hand, represents the LGBTQ+ community. Doctor Aphra is a morally questionable character, and fans beg to see her in a live-action adaptation.

She is a criminal archaeologist who Darth Vader briefly employed. Even Aphra's romantic interests are questionable. Her ex, Sana Starros, is on bad terms with Aphra after being hurt by her too many times. She doesn't believe Chelli Lona Aphra is capable of love. Then there's her ongoing relationship with former Imperial officer-turned-rebel Magna Tolvan, who initially was hunting Aphra.

Despite the messy nature of Aphra's relationships, Kieron Gillen's writing gives readers a look at an authentic and well-rounded queer relationship. They might be at odds with each other, but it's genuine.

6) Aqualad

The Young Justice star came out in 2016 (Image via DC Comics)

Jackson Hyde is the son of Aquaman villain Black Manta and is openly gay. The number two is also a lucky number for him. He is the second person to use the name "Aqualad" and is now the second Aquaman as that is his current title. This makes one of DC's flagship characters an openly gay man, which is major progress in comic books.

Jackson has been shown to have a romantic involvement with Ha'Wea, a member of the Xebellian army.

7) Aaron Slaughter

Not to be confused with Slaughter House Five (Image via Boom! Studios)

In the same world as the Eisner Award-nominated, Something is Killing the Children comes the comic that shows you the inner workings of the House of Slaughter. Aaron Slaughter is a familiar character if you've read the hit comic from BOOM! Studios, and now you've got to dive deeper into his story.

House of Slaughter occurs in Aaron's teen years when he's making his way through the House of Slaughter. Before he became Erica Slaughter's handler, he was also a trainee. Aaron's life gets complicated when he has feelings for a mysterious boy who will eventually become his competition.

8) Midnighter

Midnighter is Wildstorm's answer to Batman (Image via DC Comics)

Midnighter has been representing the LGBTQ+ community since the '90s. He and his longtime boyfriend Apollo have been the most visible and were the first openly gay couple in comics. Their relationship has withstood a lot and is a testament to their love. Midnighter is seen as the Wildstorm Universe's version of Batman, except he has some abilities and isn't a millionaire.

Midnighter can see every scenario playing out in a fight, giving him the upper hand. He can determine the best course of action. Think Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War when Strange looked into fourteen million different scenarios to win. Except, Midnighter can do that in a matter of seconds. He's technically never been in a fight he couldn't win.

9) Goldie Vance

A hotel's in-house detective (Image via Boom! Studios)

Independent comics have some unique storylines and characters alike. For several reasons, they have the freedom to bring characters that are difficult to establish in mainstream comics. Goldie Vance is a fun series that shouldn't be missed.

Created by Hope Larson, Goldie Vance is a teenage girl who works at a Florida resort with her dad. While she works as a car valet, she often acts as an in-house detective and solves mysteries around the hotel. The first issue clarifies that Goldie has a crush on Diane, the clerk at a local record shop. The two eventually go on a date in issue four.

10) Wiccan

Another Young Avenger and son of Wanda Maximoff (Image via Marvel Comics)

Wiccan plays a major role in LGBTQ+ representation in comic books. He was first introduced in 2005 during Allan Heinberg's run on Young Avengers alongside Hulkling, who plays an equally important role. These two characters were shown as more than friends, culminating in their wedding. Their wedding was the first-ever LGBTQ+ superhero wedding.

Wiccan and Hulkling's relationship was subtly hinted at in Young Avengers. Not subtle enough, however, as fans picked up on it early, and the writer, Allan Heimberg, stated he was surprised the clues were picked up on so quickly.

Comics have evolved into a medium that tackles hard-hitting topics like racism and bigotry. It's not just about superheroes in spandex taking down the bad guys. They're so much more than that now.

Sometimes the message is weaved through subtext, and often it's very much in your face. There's a plethora of comics with LGBTQ+ representation and they're all great.

