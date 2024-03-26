10 must-watch animated comedy to watch before Rick and Morty season 8 arrives

The latest update suggests that Rick and Morty season 8 will not be released before 2025. This has saddened fans who had gotten used to the annual release schedule of the show. The year 2024 will be the first time in ages that no new season of the show has been released.

The reason behind the delay of Rick and Morty season 8 is the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, popularly abbreviated as the WGA strike. The strike was called by the writers' union in Hollywood in an attempt to get fairly paid for their work. While some writers directly joined the strikes, some showed solidarity by exempting themselves from working. A resolution was reached in September 2023, following which the writers slowly started to return to their work.

With that being said, there is an ample amount of time since Rick and Morty season 8 releases. Therefore, here are 10 animated comedies you must watch before the show arrives. These are:

Futurama

Adventure Time

BoJack Horseman

Archer

The Venture Bros.

Final Space

The Midnight Gospel

Gravity Falls

The Simpsons

Solar Opposites

Disclaimer: The following article reflects the opinions of the writer.

10 animated comedy shows you must watch while you wait for Rick and Morty season 8

1) Futurama

Topping off the list of the 10 must-watch shows while you wait for Rick and Morty season 8 is Futurama. The animated sci-fi sitcom comes from the mind of Matt Groening. The show used to initially air on Fox's broadcasting channel following which reruns of previous episodes of Futurama used to air on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim segment. The show then switched to Comedy Central and then Hulu.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future."

All eleven seasons of Futurama are available on Hulu's streaming platform.

2) Adventure Time

Adventure Time is a coming-of-age fantasy-based animated television series from the mind of Pendleton Ward. The show has had 10 seasons till now, all aired on Cartoon Network. The plot of the show follows the adventures of a boy Finn and his dog friend Jake with magical powers across a strange land called Ooo.

All 10 seasons of the show are available for streaming on Hulu.

3) BoJack Horseman

BoJack Horseman is an animated psychological dark comedy-drama by creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The gist of the show reads:

"Meet the most beloved sitcom horse of the '90s ... 20 years later. Set in an L.A. where humans and anthropomorphic animal-people coexist, "BoJack Horseman" is about one man (well, horse-man) who peaked too early and must figure out what to do next."

While you wait for Rick and Morty season 8 you can stream all episodes of BoJack Horseman on Netflix.

4) Archer

Archer is an adult animated animated sitcom created by Adam Reed. The show aired for 14 seasons on FX before finally coming to an end on December 17, 2023. It follows the experiences of Sterling Archer, a secret agent by profession, and the innumerable challenges he has to face in his workspace.

All the episodes of all the 14 seasons of Archer are currently streaming on Netflix. You can watch them while you wait for Rick and Morty season 8.

5) The Venture Bros.

The Venture Bros. is an action-adventure comedy by Christopher McCulloch and Doc Hammer. The show has had seven seasons all airing in Cartoon Network's late-night programming segment, Adult Swim. The premise of the show follows the adventures of The Venture family.

All episodes of the show are available on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim streaming platform.

6) Final Space

Final Space is an adventure comedy-drama created by Olan Rogers and developed by David Sacks and Rogers. The show aired for three seasons until June 14, 2021, on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim segment. It chronicles the adventures of astronaut Gary Goodspeed and his alien friend Mooncake while the two try to save the universe from a huge disaster.

All episodes of Final Space are currently available on Amazon Prime.

7) The Midnight Gospel

The Midnight Gospel is a science fantasy animated series created by Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell. The synopsis for the show reads:

"Traversing trippy worlds inside his multiverse simulator, a space-caster explores existential questions about life, death and everything in between.'

The show was canceled after just one season and all episodes of the show are available on Netflix.

8) Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls is a mystery adventure comedy series created by Alex Hirsch. The show chronicles the experiences of Dipper Pines and his sister Mabel as the two spend their summer at their uncle's place Gravity Falls.

All episodes of Gravity Falls are currently streaming on Disney +.

9) The Simpsons

The Simpsons is an animated satirical sitcom created by Matt Groening for Fox. The IMDb description for the show reads:

"The satiric adventures of a working-class family in the misfit city of Springfield."

The show has had 35 released seasons as of now, all of which are available for streaming on Disney+.

10) Solar Opposites

Concluding the list of must-watch shows before Rick and Morty season 8 arrives is Solar Opposites. The animated sci-fi sitcom is created by Mike McMahan and Justin Roiland. It chronicles the lives of a family of aliens from Planet Shlorp who are forced to stay on Earth following the destruction of their planet.

All four seasons of Solar Opposites are available for streaming on Hulu.

The tentative year of release for Rick and Morty season 8 has been set in 2025. However, a release date has not been disclosed yet.