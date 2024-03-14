3 Body Problem: Release date, trailer, plot, and more

3 Body Problem, a highly anticipated sci-fi series, is scheduled to be released on Netflix on March 21, 2024. The show is being created by David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo. The series' plot is based on a book by Liu Cixin called The Three-Body Problem.

The series synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history."

What book is 3 Body Problem based on?

3 Body Problem is based on a Chinese novel called The Three-Body Problem by the acclaimed writer Liu Cixin.

Also, it is not the first time the novel has been adapted for the screen. The novel was previously adapted for a Chinese television series called Three Body, which debuted on CCTV on January 15, 2023.

What is the plot of 3 Body Problem?

Since the show is adapted from a book, the plot is likely to follow the events of The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin. The book follows the story of a young astrophysicist, Ye Wenjie, who saw her father get brutally murdered during a significant period in China's history.

It is followed by her imprisonment and her subsequent release following her appointment at the Red Coast, which is a secret Chinese enterprise that uses high-powered radio waves to detect and damage alien satellites. During her stay at the center, Ye manages to send messages to beings residing on other planets.

Several years later, she receives a reply from them, threatening to cause immense damage to Earth. The story for the show unfolds from there. It chronicles Ye's and the Earth's desperate attempts at saving their planet from the invasion of an alien species, Trisolaris. It also chronicles dealing with whatever comes along with it, involving the turbulent political climate of China.

How many episodes will 3 Body Problem have?

The show is expected to have eight episodes in total. All the episodes will be dropped on Netflix's streaming platform in one go on March 21, 2024. The titles for the episodes have not been revealed yet. Fans can expect a revelation regarding their titles as the release date for the show approaches.

Who is in the cast of 3 Body Problem?

Starring in titular roles in 3 Body Problem are:

Benedict Wong

Jovan Adepo

Eiza González

Jess Hong

John Bradley

Rosalind Chao

Alex Sharp

Ben Schnetzer

Zine Tseng

Jonathan Pryce

Liam Cunningham

Sea Shimooka

Saamer Usmani

Eve Ridley, and

Marlo Kelly

Among those featuring in recurring roles are Jason Forbes and Stacy Abalogun.

All eight episodes of 3 Body Problem will be released on Netflix on March 21, 2024.