5 best Rick and Morty comics every fan of the Adult Swim series should read

Rick and Morty took Adult Swim by storm when it debuted. Adults and children became instant fans of this bizarre TV series, although it was geared towards a more mature audience. Once Pickle Rick hit the scene, people were locked-in.

The show follows a barely-functioning mad scientist and his grandson as they jump from dimension to dimension, where they encounter different versions of themselves and more.

The show is known for its unique animation style and clever humor. The market is now saturated with merchandise for these characters, from action figures to bobbleheads.

That's not to mention the comic book series that continues Rick and Morty's misadventures. Fans definitely need to check out the comics to continue the fun. These should be on your list of indie comics to read.

Five must-read Rick and Morty comics

1) Issue #1

Issue #1 sees our protagonists get arrested (Image via Oni Press)

This is the first issue of the series, and, of course, you should give it a read. This issue kicks off a three-part story that sees our protagonists get arrested and thrown into a prison of Rick's creation.

Naturally, they have to develop an escape plan, and nothing is ever as simple as one expects. The guy with the clocks? Oh, that's just Professor Tock. Don't mind him or his puns.

2) Issue #11

Issue #11 has a secondary story that sees Jerry and Summer switch bodies (Image via Oni Press)

Who wouldn't prefer to experience high school through a simulator rather than physically attending? Sounds good until you realize you're Morty, so you know even this critical life experience will be a nightmare of Matrix proportions.

Rick is in complete control here, and he's not happy until Morty does things the way he wants them done. It's Rick and Morty, so you know it's going to be humorous. There's also a secondary story that sees Jerry and Summer switch bodies.

3) Issue #25

Issue #25 showcases the return of Tiny Rick (Image via Oni Press)

This issue showcases the different art styles the creators can utilize with these characters in a comic book. It's illustrated and written by Kyle Starks (who usually only writes).

It also showcases the return of Tiny Rick, who fans (and Morty) love. Rick activates a device that measures how cool a person is in the form of numbers. Who is cooler: Rick or Morty? This issue answers.

4) Issue #29

Issue #29 sees Morty stopping other dictators from coming to be (Image via Oni Press)

Written by Sean Vanaman and illustrated by Olly Moss, Rick reveals a new invention to Morty: a contraption that measures a person's potential to become a fascist dictator. This springs Morty into action, stopping other dictators from coming to be.

In a roundabout way, it makes Morty a fascist dictator, if you think about it.

5) Issue #48

Issue #48 (Image via Oni Press)

In an issue reminiscent of a 50's sitcom, everything is going right for the Smith family. Nobody is suffering from a crisis of any sort, Jerry has a job, and Morty has no reason to panic.

Clearly, something is afoot. Everything will turn out alright, or well, normal. As normal as things are for this family, anyway.

So, give these comics a gander and ponder what other medium Rick and Morty can appear in. A novel or maybe even a live-action movie. Who doesn't want to see a live-action Pickle Rick?

Note: The above list entirely represents the author's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer