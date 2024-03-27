6 best foreign language superhero films

Superhero films have been on the rise for the past decade or so. Their popularity is credited to the incredible visual treats provided by the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe. Dominating the market one superhero at a time, these studios have increased the demand for superhero films exponentially.

The genre's popularity has led to an increase in foreign-language superhero films worldwide. From fighting villains to actual societal problems, these superhero movies do not shy away from any topic. The production value of such films often rivals that of their US counterparts, making them equally entertaining and popular.

With some superheroes getting built into cinematic universes like that of Marvel and DC, it is a great time to be a superhero fan.

Shin Ultraman, Gundala, and 4 more foreign-language superhero films that should be on your watchlist

1) Psychokinesis (2018) - South Korea

A still from Psychokinesis (Image via Netflix)

Psychokinesis is one of the most liked superhero films on Netflix. South Korea's first superhero movie is made by the director of Train to Busan, Yeon Sang-ho. The film's story is simplistic, yet impactful.

The superhero in the film is a normal man on a quest to do good for humanity. The character's identity of being a regular human rather than a well-rounded superhero like Spider-Man, adds a special touch to the film. The cast includes Ryu Seung-ryong, Shim Eun-kyung, and Park Jeong-min.

The plot of the film follows a bank security guard who gains magical powers after drinking from a fountain. He must use these powers to save his daughter who is in trouble.

2) They Call Me Jeeg (2015) - Italy

A fresh take on the superhero genre, They Call Me Jeeg was a commercial and critical success in Italy. The film has been praised for questioning the notions of morality and criminality. Its production value and special effects have helped it gain several awards in the European film festival circuits.

The film was directed by Gabriele Mainetti and the cast included Claudio Santamaria, Luca Marinelli, and Stefano Ambrogi.

The plot is as follows:

"Lonely, misanthropic small-time crook Enzo uses the superpowers he gained after falling into the Tiber River to chase down a crazy gangster called 'The Gypsy.'"

3) Shin Ultraman (2022) - Japan

Mixing tokusatsu (Japanese for "special effects") elements with modern-day CGI, Shin Ultraman is one of the most popular foreign-language superhero films of recent times. Although the giant humanoid superhero has been around since 1966, this film provides a newer look at the abilities of this Japanese superhero.

The film, directed by Shinji Higuchi and Ikki Todoroki, received positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

The plot of the film revolves around Ultraman as he helps save Japan from the sudden destruction caused by giant unidentified lifeforms.

4) Sri Asih (2022) - Indonesia

The second entry to the superhero series called Gundala, Sri Asih revolves around the oldest Indonesian superhero, dating back to the 1950s. Packed to the brim with action sequences, Sri Asih is an entertaining watch from start to finish.

The superhero character of the film dons a great costume, providing an Indonesian twist to Captain Marvel's suit from the MCU. The film is directed by Upi Avianto and the cast includes Pevita Pearce, Ario Bayu, and Christine Hakim.

The plot is as follows:

"Alana was separated from her parents and was adopted by a rich woman. As she reaches adulthood, she discovers the truth about her origin."

5) Minnal Murali (2021) - India

Featuring in the top 10 list of Netflix's non-English section, Minnal Murali is a feel-good superhero story. With a script that captures the eccentricities of the region perfectly, the film goes beyond the genre of superhero films to create something truly unique.

The film's CGI and fight sequences have been praised by fans and critics alike. Minnal Murali is directed by Basil Joseph, with a cast that includes Tovino Thomas, Aju Varghese, and Guru Somasundaram.

The plot of the film revolves around a tailor who gains superpowers after getting hit by a bolt of lightning.

6) How I Became A Super Hero (2021) - France

How I Became A Super Hero is a compelling watch on Netflix. The interesting premise of the film coupled with great CGI makes it an entertaining watch. Fans have admired the excellent direction that helped them experience the humane side of the superhero genre, often missed in big-budget Hollywood films.

The film is directed by Douglas Attal, with a cast that includes Pio Marmai, Melisa Godet, and Charlotte Sanson.

The plot of the film is as follows:

"While superheroes have assimilated into Parisian society, a new drug gives super powers to mere mortals."

Foreign-language superhero films provide a breath of fresh air to the beloved superhero genre, making it more interesting and diverse than ever before.