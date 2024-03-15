7 riveting Game of Thrones quotes to motivate you instantly

Game of Thrones premiered on HBO on April 17, 2011, and became one of the largest hits of the year. Throughout its eight-season run, the series has been nominated for several awards across multiple categories. Among them, the series has also won in some.

One of the factors that has contributed to its massive success is the power-packed performances of the actors in the show. The dialogues uttered by some of the characters in Game of Thrones live rent-free in the minds of all those who have watched it. Sometimes these also work as instant motivation and help deal with difficult situations.

Some of the most captivating quotes from Game of Thrones that can instantly uplift you

There are several things one requires when they are feeling a bit under the weather. For better or for worse, motivational quotes on the internet sometimes serve that purpose. The same is the case for Game of Thrones. The show is a reservoir of motivational quotes, with one quote reserved for every occasion.

The following is a list of quotes that can instantly uplift your spirits and give an individual a much-needed boost:

1) "Chaos isn’t a pit. Chaos is a ladder."

The above-mentioned quote was uttered by Petyr Baelish in Game of Thrones. In the show, he popularly went by his court name, Littlefinger. Unbridled in the chaos of the politics of Westeros, Littlefinger was one of those characters in the show who worked behind the scenes. His manipulative ways inspired some, while it pushed most to their destruction.

What this quote means is that chaos or disorder is not like a pit but more like a ladder. In a pit, one misstep can make you fall inches below the ground with no way out. But in the case of a ladder, even if you fail multiple times, you can always start from the beginning.

2) "Power resides where men believe it resides. It’s a trick, a shadow on the wall."

The quote was said by Lord Varys in GOT. Varys said these lines while in conversation with Tyrion Lannister where he attempted to school him regarding who holds power.

By this quote, he means that sometimes power may reside in some of the most unexpected places. Sometimes, the power may be held by those who are known to uphold it, while sometimes it may be held by those who you would least expect to.

3) "The world is full of horrors, Tommen. You can fight them, or laugh at them, or look without seeing... go away inside."

The quote was mouthed by Jaime Lannister in GOT. He was speaking to Tommen, Cersei's child, who was later revealed to be his child as well. The quote signifies Jaime imparting words of wisdom to Tommen.

If his words are to be deciphered, it means that it does matter what kind of problems come your way as long as you know how to deal with them. You can either choose to fight it, ignore it, or laugh at it.

4) "It is easy to confuse what is with what ought to be, especially when what is has worked out in your favor."

The quote was expressed by Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones. The line signifies that it is normal for people to accept what is happening around them if it serves them. This, however, does not mean that things need to be that way.

5) "A lion does not concern himself with the opinion of sheep."

This famous line was quoted by Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones. In general terms, this means that those who are meant for great things do not entangle themselves in the undertakings of those who are not. They do not pay heed to the words of the people who do not deserve to be in the same position as they do.

6) "Nothing isn't better or worse than anything. Nothing is just nothing."

These lines were vocalized by Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. The lines, which might seem cynical to some, are a result of Arya's constant struggles following the death of her parents. Her experiences with The Faceless Men had hardened her spirit. These lines are simply a testament to the same.

It means that the existence of something is not better or worse than the absence of something. It simply means that there is nothing.

7) "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives."

These lines were uttered by Ned Stark in the initial episodes of the season premiere of Game of Thrones. The lines were repeated throughout the show's eight seasons by multiple characters. Significant among them were Sansa and Arya Stark.

The line simply means that when there is grave danger, one who is standing alone has less chance of surviving. On the other hand, the one who has a herd along with them has a greater chance of surviving.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones aired on May 19, 2019.