All Pirates of the Caribbean movies ranked (according to Rotten Tomatoes)

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most beloved film series of all time. The fantasy swashbuckler drama comprises 5 films, with a sixth reboot announced recently.

The film series follows Captain Jack Sparrow, an eccentric pirate on his many dangerous adventures. All Jack Sparrow-led films have earned big at the box office. With two films crossing over $1 billion, the franchise has grossed a total of $4.5 billion in revenue.

Based on Walt Disney's theme park of the same name, the series boasts a cast including Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, and Geoffrey Rush.

All 5 Pirates of the Caribbean films, ranked from worst to best

5) Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)

Dead Men Tell No Tales is the most recent film of the franchise. The film, directed by Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, is a fun ride filled with thrilling adventures. Javier Bardem as an antagonist to Johnny Depp's anti-hero added a boost to the action sequences. However, fans seemed to prefer the previous iterations of the franchise better due to their visuals and tight storytelling.

The plot of the film follows Jack Sparrow as he is pursued by Captain Salazar - an old enemy, and a crew of ghosts who have escaped from Devil's Triangle. Determined to kill every pirate at sea, Jack Sparrow must find a way to stay alive.

4) Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Directed by Rob Marshal, On Stranger Tides is the fourth film of the Johnny Depp-led franchise. Fans appreciated the cinematography and the visual effects of this film along with the fable-like nature of the story. With a sound score from Hans Zimmer, the film takes the audience on an unforgettable ride. On Stranger Tides has a cast that includes Penelope Cruz, Ian McShane, and Judi Dench.

The plot of the film is as follows:

"Jack Sparrow and Barbossa embark on a quest to find the elusive fountain of youth, only to discover that Blackbeard and his daughter are after it too."

3) Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)

A still from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (Image via Disney Plus)

At World's End is a thrilling ride from start to finish. The film was headlining the news for being the most expensive movie ever made at the time at $300 million. But fans seemed to agree on the brilliance of the film. From action-packed sequences to wonderful visuals, audiences were kept on their toes throughout. The cast from the first two films, including Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, and Geoffrey Rush returned for this one as well.

The plot of the film revolves around Captain Barbossa, Elizabeth Swann, and Will Turner, as they set sail to rescue Jack Sparrow from the forces of Captain Cutler Beckett and Davy Jones.

2) Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)

A still from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (Image via Disney Plus)

Dead Man's Chest was loved widely by fans around the world. Bringing back the flavor of the first Pirates of the Caribbean film, Dead Man's Chest elevated every aspect of the pirate story for an entertaining watch. The film is directed by Gore Verbinski and also earned the Oscar for Best Visual Effects in 2007. The main cast of this film is the same as At World's End and The Curse of the Black Pearl.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"Jack Sparrow races to recover the heart of Davy Jones to avoid enslaving his soul to Jones' service, as other friends and foes seek the heart for their own agenda as well."

1) Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

A still from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (Image via Disney Plus)

The highest-rated film from the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes is the series' first film, The Curse of the Black Pearl. Fans of the franchise have loved the swashbuckler sequences of the film as well as the innovative CGI. The taut storytelling filled with twists and turns has helped the film achieve cult status amongst fans. Also directed by Gore Verbinski, The Curse of the Black Pearl is one of the best fantasy adventure films, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The plot of the film revolves around Captain Jack Sparrow, who teams up with Will Turner to save his kidnapped girlfriend, Elizabeth, from undead pirates.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is available to stream on Disney Plus, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video amongst other services.