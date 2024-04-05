Amy Adams' Nightbitch gets release date: Here's everything to know

The rather offbeat adaptation of an offbeat novel by Rachel Yoder, Nightbitch, has finally received an update after not receiving any news for quite a long time. Earlier in 2022, it was announced that Amy Adams was set to star in Marielle Heller’s adaptation of the “darkly comic neo-horror” movie.

On Friday, April 5, 2024, it was finally announced that Nightbitch will premiere in the theatres on December 6, 2024. There were rumors initially that the film would be an OTT release, but it seems that it will go down the conventional path of a theatrical release before premiering on OTT platforms.

Apart from six-time Academy Award nominee Amy Adams, the film will star Scoot McNairy and Mary Holland. Amy Adams also works as a producer in the upcoming film alongside Stacy O’Neil, Heller, Brewster, and many others.

What is Nightbitch about?

Essentially a horror tale about a stay-at-home mother raising a toddler, the story follows Amy Adams’ character as she starts believing that she may be turning into a canine. The novel by Rachel Yoder embraces elements of magical realism to shed light on a complex part of life while sprinkling it with a bit of horror.

According to the official logline, the horror tale is about "[a woman] thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler in the suburbs, who slowly embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, as she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a canine."

The debut novel by Yoder was critically acclaimed and has since gathered a loyal fanbase. Speaking about the novel ahead of making the film, The Diary of a Teenage Girl director Marielle Heller said in a statement:

"Rachel Yoder‘s book took my breath away...I haven’t felt this way about a book since I read ‘The Diary of a Teenage Girl’ many years ago. Rachel’s darkly hilarious tale of motherhood and rage made me feel seen. And adapting it with Amy Adams in mind has been the thing that has kept me going through the pandemic....

"I am so thrilled to be bringing this movie to life with wonderful partners in Anne Carey, Annapurna Pictures and Searchlight. It is a dream come true."

Marielle Heller’s previous adaptation earned her an Independent Spirit Award for best first feature, which should make the upcoming movie with Amy Adams more exciting.

The producers for Nightbitch include Megan Ellison, Heller, Carey, Adams, O’Neil, Christina Oh, Adam Paulsen, and Sue Naegle. Sammy Scher and Havilah Brewster will also serve as executive producers.

Where will Nightbitch release?

The upcoming Amy Adams film was initially supposed to be an exclusive Hulu release, but that was changed later. It will now be released theatrically in the United States on December 6, 2024. It is also confirmed that the movie will be available for streaming on Star+ in Latin America, Disney+ internationally, and Hulu in the United States.

It is still unknown whether the film will be released simultaneously on streaming platforms and theatres or whether there will be a long gap in between.

More details about Nightbitch, including a trailer and poster, are expected soon.