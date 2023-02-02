Avatar 2 has created many records with its massive box office intake, but this film isn’t done! It currently stands as the fourth biggest movie of all time globally and is on its way to taking the third spot. In addition, it has risen to the top 10 in domestic box office revenue.

The Avengers have been kicked out of the top 10 highest-grossing movie list, with Jimmy Cameron entering the party again. On the domestic market, Avatar: The Way of Water has replaced it, yet it continues to rank at number 10 on the global market.

Avatar 2 surpasses The Avengers in North America

Avatar: The Way of Water's Domestic Box Office (Image via Sportskeeda)

Until the last weekend (January 27-29), The Avengers stood ahead of Avatar 2, having a total of $623.3 million. But after a couple of days, The Way of Water has beaten this number as it stands at $623.5 million (per Box Office Mojo) in the domestic market. But moving beyond the 10th spot will be tough for Avatar 2 as the next stepping stones are Jurassic World at $653 million & Titanic at $659 mill.

The Way of Water will have some big competition with Knock at the Cabin, releasing on February 3, as it will take over the premium screens. Then, Titanic is getting a re-release on February 10, and February 17 will bring Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Beyond that, March will release six competitive movies.

So, the domestic numbers of Avatar 2 will drop drastically in the next few weeks, and it will become very hard to go beyond Titanic. This could happen if The Way of Water gets a re-release in 2024, a few months before Avatar: The Seed Bearer hits theaters. But, Avatar 2’s numbers in the next couple of weeks will tell us the full story.

The Way of Water’s global ranking

Avatar: The Way of Water box office numbers (Image via Sportskeeda)

As of this moment, Avatar: The Way of Water stands at $2.128 billion worldwide. It has raked in $236 million from China, $136 million from France, $126 million from Germany, $106 million from South Korea, $87 million from the UK, $61 million from Australia, and $58 million from India.

Titanic’s worldwide total stands at $2.201 billion. But even with its re-release, Avatar: The Way of Water will still soar past it in the next couple of weeks and take the spot of the third biggest movie of all time at the worldwide box office.

Although, beating Avengers: Endgame’s $2.799 billion and Avatar’s $2.923 billion won’t be possible as Avatar 2 is far behind. With the aforementioned upcoming movies of February and the likes of Creed 3, Scream 6, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, John Wick Chapter 4, Dungeons & Dragons and 65 releases in March, Avatar: The Way of Water won’t beat Endgame and Avatar’s totals.

When will Avatar: The Way of Water be released on OTT

The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick (Image via Disney and Paramount)

Top Gun: Maverick made close to $1.5 billion in 2022, and Paramount took about seven months to release the film on streaming for no extra cost. Disney typically releases their Marvel films on Disney+ in roughly two months, but for The Way of Water, they ought to follow Paramount.

Avatar 2 should first get a home video release and BluRay release when it reaches the end of its theatrical run. Disney should only then, and at no additional charge, make it available on Disney+. We shouldn't anticipate Avatar 2's Disney+ release before mid-April 2023 if Disney does continue along this path. In any other case, streaming might start in March.

