Barbara Rush Batman role explored as actress passes away at 97

Actress Barbara Rush passed away on March 31, 2024. Best known for starring in shows like All My Children and 7th Heaven, and films like The Young Lions and It Came from Outer Space, Rush has had a glorious career that cemented her as one of pop culture's most influential stars. She certainly had a charisma to her that made her stand out.

While Barbara Rush was known for many roles, her time on the 1960s Batman show as Nora Clavicle is something that is receiving wide attention online today. Starring alongside Adam West's Batman, Burt Ward's Robin, and Yvonne Craig's Batgirl, Rush decided to launch her villainous plan for Gotham and show a side that folks weren't usually used to seeing from her.

Everything to know about Barbara Rush's role in Batman

Expand Tweet

Barbara Rush first appeared as Nora Clavicle in Batman season 3 and was a huge part of the episode "Nora Clavicle and the Ladies' Crime Club". The episode sees her take over the Gotham City Police Department after she starts championing for women's rights and has Mayor Linseed's wife convince him to fire Commissioner Gordon and give her his job.

This leads to Clavicle then launching an all-women police force, where she makes sure that most of those on the force are untrained. Ultimately, this causes crime to rise in Gotham because the women on the force, being untrained, are more interested in gossiping among each other rather than catching criminals (the show is a product of its time).

Clavicle's villainous side is then showcased when it's revealed that she wants to destroy Gotham so that she can collect an insurance claim of $10 million. However, at the same time, she understands that Batman, Robin, and Batgirl will be able to foil her plan. She then devises an idea to stop the trio from doing so.

Expand Tweet

She lures them to a place and subjects them to the infamous Siamese human knot which they are not able to get out of, and Nora then launches a bunch of mechanical mice in Gotham with bombs strapped to them. Batman, however, is able to get them out of the situation and the three then use flutes to lure the mice onto a dock and then send them into the sea saving Gotham once more.

Clavicle is then taken into custody by Commissioner Gordon, Chief O'Hara, and Alfred thus foiling her plan to destroy the city.

Barbara Rush's death was confirmed by her daughter

Expand Tweet

Barbara Rush passed away at the age of 97. Her death was confirmed by her daughter Claudia Cowan. In an Instagram post dedicated to her mother, Cowan said:

"There’s another star shining on us tonight. My beautiful mother was called to heaven on Easter of all days- a nod to the transition and resilience and joy we celebrate on this happy holiday- and I know she will stay alive on in our hearts through cherished memories and movie reruns."

She continued:

"She was elegant and classic actress and the best mom in the world. Among the last of Old Hollywood Royalty, I will always be your biggest fan."

Barbara Rush is now survived by her two children, including her daughter Claudia Cowan.