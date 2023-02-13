Black Panther: Does the Queen die in Wakanda Forever? Explained

Queen Ramonda is a fictional character from the Marvel Comics universe and is the queen of Wakanda, a fictional African nation that is the home of the superhero Black Panther.

She is depicted as a strong and respected leader who has a deep connection to the people of Wakanda and is highly influential in the political and cultural landscape of the country.

Throughout the Black Panther storyline, Ramonda inspired true leadership and was a source of comfort for everyone.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Queen Ramonda dies a saviour

Unfortunately, Queen Ramonda does indeed die in the Black Panther storyline. In Wakanda Forever, she is killed in a heart-breaking battle with Namor.

Namor, the sea king of the underwater city of Talokan, waged a devastating war against the kingdom of Wakanda after Princess Shuri rejected his call to "burn the world". In a heinous display of power, he descended upon Wakanda in a multi-front attack.

Namor first used his powerful spear against the glass-shielded room Queen Ramonda was in. He then unleashed an onslaught of magical blue orbs of water as explosives, engulfing the room and threatening the lives of Queen Ramonda and RiRi Williams.

The Queen woke up underwater and then rushed to save RiRi Williams, who had lost consciousness. While she succeeded in saving the young prodigy, Queen Ramonda drowned to death.

Her death left a devastating void in Wakanda, creating a power vacuum as an entire nation mourned the loss of its beloved Queen. The people of Wakanda suffered a tremendous and devastating loss. Their beloved Queen, Ramonda, who had fearlessly served her people for so many years and inspired so many, had joined the ancestors.

Her death also served as a point of transformation for her daughter, who had to carry on her legacy and learn to be Queen without her. This means that Wakanda is now ruled by her daughter, Shuri, who has vowed to take Wakanda into a new age of strength and power.

The consequences of Queen Ramonda’s death in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The consequences of Queen Ramonda’s death were far-reaching. Shuri, the last survivor of the Wakanda Royal family, ascended to the throne following Ramonda's passing.

Using the bracelet given to her by Namor, Shuri successfully created a synthetic heart-shaped herb and gained the power of the Black Panther. However, during the ritual, she saw Killmonger as her ancestor, who pushed her to avenge her mother's death. Shuri then waged a war against Talokan and vowed to kill Namor.

At the end of the battle, just as Shuri was about to kill Namor, Queen Ramonda made an appearance to remind her daughter to show Namor who she is. Shuri then reconsidered her decision and ultimately decided to unite Wakanda and Talokan's forces by making Namor yield.

With every superhero story, there will always be a new chapter waiting to be told. Queen Ramonda's legacy will live on, just as the legacy of Wakanda will continue indefinitely.

