Bridget Jones 4 confirmed: Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, and others set to return

The famous Bridget Jones franchise is set to return with a fourth movie in the series, bringing back the primary protagonist played by Renée Zellweger.

Deadline reported that the upcoming film is currently called Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, though it is not confirmed to be the final title. Besides Zellweger who plays the titular character, Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson are also slated to return for the fourth installment.

The film is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day 2025 on Peacock in the USA.

The upcoming Renée Zellweger-led movie will also feature exciting new cast members like Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall. Details of their respective characters in the film have not been revealed yet.

The rom-com franchise, based on the works of Helen Fielding, kicked off with Bridget Jones’s Diary in 2001. It was followed by two more movies, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) and Bridget Jones’s Baby (2006).

What will Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy be about?

The narrative for the next installment is inspired by Helen Fielding's third book titled Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which was released in 2013.

Unlike the previous books, this third one deals with more mature versions of the famous rom-com characters. The book traces Jones' life in her fifties as she juggles motherhood and a rapidly changing world. In the midst of all this, she is also attracted to a much younger boy, complicating things further.

The book synopsis may be able to give a better glimpse at the story since the premise for the film has not been announced yet. The book summary is as follows:

"This hotly anticipated third instalment introduces us to a whole new enticing phase of Bridget's life set in contemporary London, including the challenges of maintaining s*x appeal as the years roll by and the nightmare of drunken texting, the skinny jean, the disastrous email cc, total lack of Twitter followers, and TVs that need 90 buttons and three remotes to simply turn on."

Who is involved in the production of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy?

Per Deadline's report, the fourth installment will be directed by Michael Morris. Erik Baiers and Jacqueline Garell of Universal Pictures will reportedly oversee the project. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Jo Wallett from Working Title Films will serve as producers, while Amelia Granger and Sarah-Jane Wright will be executive producers.

The Wrap reported that the release of the film will remain limited to international markets, with the US getting a release on its online streaming platform, Peacock on the same day.

Stay tuned for updates about Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.