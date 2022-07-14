Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle's relationship in comics explored: Batman and Catwoman finally get married

After decades of flirting, flinging, and fighting, Batman and Catwoman finally tied the knot in Catwoman #12. Released on June 28, 2022, the comic showed them getting married in a Vegas-style wedding. The irony of the wedding came in the form of a wedding presenter, who came in dressed as Batman instead of dressing up in a classic Elvis suit.

Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle got their wedding officiated by Batman. The witnesses were none other than Man of Steel Superman and Lois Lane, who flew in a jiffy straight from Metropolis. While the wedding is not a canon to main DC continuity, fans can finally rejoice for the couple who were meant for each other.

The protector of Gotham, Batman, and cat burglar Catwoman are known to have a very confusing relationship. In their 82-year-long history, readers have seen the couple go from kissing on the rooftops of Gotham to fighting tooth and nail against each other. Their relationship has been a true roller coaster ride.

Batman and Catwoman: Soulmates across different stories

Catwoman first appeared alongside the Dark Knight in 1940’s Batman #1. Formerly known as "The Cat," the burglar got into a tussle with the Bat. Dressed up as an elderly woman, she tried to seduce Bruce by saying that together they could be the king and queen of crime, to which the Bat wittingly replied:

“Quiet or Papa spank!"

Thus began their relationship, which was immortalized on the panels of silver age comics. The two would flirt with each other in almost every interaction.

Their romance transcended the boundaries of the medium and found the two together in the TV series of the same name. The tension was almost palpable as Adam West’s Bat was about to kiss Julie Newmar's Catwoman, but alas, the boy wonder Robin interrupted them. We believe that this is the exact moment when the Batman slapping Robin meme is applicable.

DC Fan🇵🇸 @10earthquakes Evolution of Batman and Catwoman who had the best chemistry Evolution of Batman and Catwoman who had the best chemistry https://t.co/OSoeiLrs3S

On the other hand, Bruce from Earth – 2 turned out to be lucky as Selena gave up her life of crime and got married to Bruce Wayne. In the 1970’s Golden Age comics, the two even had a daughter together, Helena Wayne. However, Earth – 2 Bruce Wayne's luck came to an end quite soon, because Selena was murdered and their daughter Helena took up the mantle of Huntress.

Post the Golden age, Bat and Cat were busy with their Bat-Cat duties, sometimes flirting and sometimes fighting. The couple started dating in 1979 with Catwoman quitting her Cat business. However, once a cat, always a cat — Selena Kyle resumed her Catwoman duties, but as a protector of Gotham this time. Things went smoothly until Crisis on Infinite Earth rebooted their love story.

The two then met in Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One, which saw the origin story of Bruce Wayne, James Gordon, and Selena Kyle. This pair caught the attention of the wider world when Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman kissed Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight in Batman Returns. Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Rises and the latest The Batman film also show them together on the silver screen.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Keaton in Batman Returns (Image via Warner Studios)

Writer Tom King’s series became sizzling news as the Dark Knight proposed to the Cat on the rooftop of Gotham. Bat-Family was making arrangements for marriage, and Superman was the best man. Many superheroes from DC showed up for the grand wedding, except for the bride. Our poor boy Bruce was left at the altar.

Thus, non-canonical Catwoman #12 was a dream come true for many DC fans. Written by Tom King, the issue is now on sale on DC Comics websites and local comic book stores.

