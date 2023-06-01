Can the Batman Who Laughs see with his Visor? Explained

Batman Who Laughs has a spiked visor in front of his eyes making fans wonder how he moves around and sees things. While the character belongs to the Dark Multiverse, it doesn’t present an explanation for his vision through the eyewear. However, it adds to the spine-chilling enigma that the character’s aura already possesses.

This Joker-affected version of Batman from Earth-22 had caught the fancy of readers from the time of its introduction. As such, the iconic eyewear made a big impression making his appearance striking. However, its purpose was not clear and his sharp vision left fans baffled.

The later editions revealed that the visor is made of a special dark metal and gives extra vision to the wearer, as discovered by Bruce Wayne of Earth-616. The dark metal helps the villain not only see his own surroundings but also inside other people.

How can Batman Who Laughs see through his visor?

The spiked visor is forged with dark metal that focuses vision (Image via DC Comics)

While Batman who doesn’t laugh AKA Bruce Wayne of current Earth forged a similar visor using the dark metal, he also updated Alfred about its properties. The dark metal allows the beholder to fine-tune and focus on his vision. While Batman Who Laughs has special eyes that help him see things in the Dark Multiverse, the visor makes these sights clearer helping him concentrate on only things that he wants to see.

The dark version of Bruce belongs to the Dark Multiverse and his eyes can identify the potential of dark thoughts, actions, fears, and desires of people around him. However, he wears the visor to help him focus on the exact dark potential while filtering out extra energy and noise. While appearing blind, he used the visor’s powers to destabilize Lex Luthor as the prime antagonist.

Beta Blue 🏳️‍⚧️ @TrueBetaBlue @FNChiefAko You should also understand how the Batman Who Laughs' visor works and that he is no stranger to the multiverse or even the multimultiverse and will very likely want the Zero Point and it's power for himself and is crazy and willing enough to do anything to get it. @FNChiefAko You should also understand how the Batman Who Laughs' visor works and that he is no stranger to the multiverse or even the multimultiverse and will very likely want the Zero Point and it's power for himself and is crazy and willing enough to do anything to get it. https://t.co/UTemzo0KvZ

With Bruce Wayne of current Earth-616 gradually yielding to Joker’s toxin’s effects on him, he wanted to defeat Batman Who Laughs in his own game. In a bid to get an insight into his adversary, Bruce built a similar spiked visor with the same dark metal.

While being exposed to the same toxin that created the Batman Who Laughs, Bruce was also preparing for the eventual face-off with his doppelganger.

What else comprises the costume of Batman Who Laughs?

Chris Waters @CMWaters This one would be an obvious addition considering how mainstream he's gotten (and that he's already a costume in MK11): The Batman Who Laughs. Could even be one of the major threats of an Injustice 3. This one would be an obvious addition considering how mainstream he's gotten (and that he's already a costume in MK11): The Batman Who Laughs. Could even be one of the major threats of an Injustice 3. https://t.co/3HxegurnpD

The deadly doppelganger of the Dark Knight had many more pieces of accessories that defined him. The accessories gave a pompous twist of Joker on the dignified Bruce Wayne.

Some mentionable pieces are the collar, a straitjacket, and the quintessential cape. For weapons, he kept chain Batarang, joker-poisoned Batarangs, Crime Alley gun, Joker poison, and black Kryptonite.

Is Batman Who Laughs the deadliest antagonist?

The qualities and strengths of this dark mirror image of Batman give fans the impression that he is the strongest adversary of Bruce Wayne in the Multiverse. He has done unspeakable destruction, killed the Justice League in his world, and almost managed to destroy the JLA on Earth. With a brutal combination of Batman’s abilities and Joker’s psyche, he seems a potent war machine.

However, that is not completely true. When Batman Who Laughs faced a super-powered Wonder Woman, the Amazonian threw him into the sun. This terrifying nightmare of a being met his end in a matter of a few minutes and was destroyed forever.

Poll : 0 votes