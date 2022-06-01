×
CW x DC launches first official trailer for Gotham Knights series but fans ain't happy

Gotham Knights will make its way to our screens in 2023 (Image via Twitter)
Aparna Ukil
ANALYST
Modified Jun 01, 2022 03:48 PM IST

CW and DC's collaborative show Gotham Knights got its first trailer on Tuesday. Although nothing much is known about the show at present, many fans were excited to see a newer DC storyline present itself. Several fans were left disappointed after watching the show's first trailer, and social media was flooded with their reactions.

Me after watching that CW Gotham Knights trailer. 🤢 https://t.co/vRDZkBfCuL

The show doesn't have any connection with the other DC shows that found a place on CW, including Batwoman and The Flash. In fact, after looking at the trailer, it looks like Gotham Knights will add a new angle to the Batman storyline.

youtube-cover

Gotham Knights trailer features Batman's adopted son

The story begins with the Caped Crusader's death. We see Harvey Dent, a cop, approaching Batman's adopted son, Turner Hayes, portrayed by Oscar Morgan, to tell him the news. He also learned about his father's secret identity.

The main suspects turned out to be the children of Batman's dangerous foes, including the Joker's daughter, Duela. In fact, Turner himself was suspected by the cops, so he will be seen forging a group with the other suspects to clear their names by finding the real murderer.

While several fans find the premise intriguing, there are also those who hate the concept of showing the group of misfits as the new saviors of Gotham after the caped crusader.

With Oscar Morgan, the TV series stars Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent. Despite sharing the same name as the forthcoming video game, Gotham Knights is neither a spinoff of Batwoman or the Arrowverse. Turner Hayes, Bruce Wayne's adopted son, has his life flipped upside down when he is falsely accused of Batman's murder.

Initially, when news of Supernatural's Misha Collin's appearance on DC x CW's upcoming show emerged, fans were excited to see what the show would be about. But when the trailer came out, fans started lashing out and took their disappointments to Twitter. So, now the group of teens would not only be fighting against evil in the show, but they would also have to fight to get the acceptance of DC fans worldwide.

After the trailer came out, fans tweeted all kinds of memes and critiques. Check out fans' tweets below:

The entire world is about to forget Gotham Knights exists https://t.co/aWPw3nD8vM
CW DC carefully making the worst series you’ve ever fucking seen#GothamKnights https://t.co/ThbXj7heU3
Anyways, I'm excited for the REAL Gotham Knights https://t.co/baJTZIzpnm
Because executive producer Greg Berlanti's Arrowverse has continued to develop year after year, The CW has been one of the homes for Warner Bros.' DC properties since 2012. The network has premiered one show after another almost every year, and 2023 will be no different.

How do you feel about Gotham Knights? Do let us know in the comment section below.

