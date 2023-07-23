DC announces Crisis on Infinite Earths and Watchmen release window

DC Studios has confirmed its plans to develop two fresh animated movies; one will be a thrilling adaptation of the Justice League saga, Crisis on Infinite Earths and the other will explore the universe of the lauded Watchmen series. This announcement is part of DC Studios' future project line-up amidst a pause in their large-scale cinematic releases.

In an intriguing twist for comic book and animation enthusiasts, DC Studios unveiled the news during their presentation at the famed San Diego Comic-Con, amidst a spectrum of revisions within the official DC franchise led by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The organization remains fervent in its passion for animated titles, even as its on-screen narratives take a brief hiatus following the releases of Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. With Superman: Legacy not scheduled to grace the big screen until 2025, these animated ventures provide much-needed sustenance to the fans.

An animated DC revival: Watchmen and Crisis on Infinite Earths in 2024

Watchmen returns to the animated screen

Following the triumphant legacy of Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins' Watchmen series, the DC Studios panel confirmed the return of this acclaimed narrative in a riveting animated format.

It's been a journey from Zack Snyder's 2009 silver screen adaptation that found renewed appreciation over time and paved the way for creating the "Snyderverse" to HBO's impactful single-season series adaptation a decade later.

The panel announcement, coupled with DC's official Twitter post, further incited anticipation among fans with the projection of a 2024 release for the new animated Watchmen movie.

While details about the plot or cast remain undisclosed, DC Studios did establish that the project would feature an R-Rated narrative, consistent with the mature themes intrinsic to the Watchmen saga.

Crisis on Infinite Earths: Justice League's animated return

While a live-action Justice League reunion may be a distant dream, the superhero team is gearing up for a new animated adventure with the adaptation of the popular comic book arc, Crisis on Infinite Earths. As revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, this animated spectacle is also slated for a 2024 release.

Originally published in 1985, Crisis on Infinite Earths has since become a monumental event in DC Comics lore, pioneering the trend of character crossovers within the franchise.

The storyline was also featured in The CW's Arrowverse in 2019, bringing together characters from multiple DC franchises for a reality-defining battle.

The animated iteration might draw from the Tomorrowverse as seen in the recent Justice League: Warworld movie, or it could revolve around the DCAU version from Justice League and Justice League Unlimited.

Given the multiverse theme of Crisis on Infinite Earths, there's also the possibility of featuring various Justice League versions from different media, perhaps even including the DC Extended Universe version from Zack Snyder's film.

Intriguingly, the Crisis on Infinite Earths project carries the "DC Universe Movie" tag. As per DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn's vision, this label signifies the studio's long-term plan to consolidate the DC Universe across various live-action, animation, video games, or other media platforms. This integration is evident in projects like the forthcoming Creature Commandos animated series.

Conversely, the Watchmen animated project is designated a "DC Animated Movie." This label suggests that the Watchmen movie may exist outside the unified DC Universe umbrella, reinforcing the series' unique narrative wherein Doctor Manhattan remains the only super-powered entity, and other characters serve as vigilantes with their unique gimmicks.

While the release dates for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths and Watchmen in 2024 remain unspecified, it's confirmed that Justice League: Warworld will be available on Video-On-Demand and digital platforms starting July 25, 2023.