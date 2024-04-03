Dead Boy Detectives drops first trailer: Here's everything to know

After Netflix's success with Sandman, it is all set to dive back into Neil Gaiman's world with Dead Boy Detectives, the latest adaptation of Gaiman and Matt Wagner's classic DC comics series of the same name.

After some deliberation and delays, some of which resulted from the reshaping of the DC universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran, the show is finally ready to hit Netflix this month. The streaming giants acquired the rights to it in 2023.

The first trailer for the show dropped on April 3, 2024. It gives a glimpse at the horror-filled world created by Gaiman and a look at the talented cast members, led by George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne and Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland.

Dead Boy Detectives will premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2024, with all eight episodes dropping on the same day.

Dead Boy Detectives trailer: A glimpse into the world of ghosts

Not only does Dead Boy Detectives feature one of the most offbeat premises we have seen in any comic adaptation, but it is also made in a way that would emphasize this desirable weirdness, per se.

As the trailer depicts, the show oozes mystery, thrill, and a constant atmosphere of horror. There is also an ample amount of bizarreness in the occurrences. The show will also likely feature many stylistic elements specific to the works of Neil Gaiman, something we have seen in the adaptation of Sandman.

Fans can also expect an overload of stylish animations and camera angles. Moreover, this show will also be set in the same universe as The Sandman, which keeps the possibility of a shared universe and shared characters open for the future.

What is Dead Boy Detectives about?

Dead Boy Detectives, part of DC's lineup, focuses on two dead boys, Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland. After their respective deaths, they decided to stay back on Earth to investigate crimes involving supernatural forces.

The friends in the afterlife were born and died decades apart, but they managed to form a bond that transcends life, time, and age to help fight off wrongful supernatural spirits.

As per Netflix's official site, Tudum, the series follows:

"Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), “the brains” and “the brawn” behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Beware, these sleuths aren’t human — they’re both ghosts and best friends. Although they’re dead and born decades apart, they’ve chosen to remain on Earth and use their powers for good."

The synopsis further reads:

"Edwin and Charles’ investigations take them on some spooky quests, from run-ins with evil witches to fights with bloody monsters. With a little help from a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), the gang cracks some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal occurrences and will eventually land their biggest case yet."

In addition to the cast members mentioned in the synopsis, the show will also star Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Lukas Gage, David Iacono, and Ruth Connell.

The series may feature characters from The Sandman, as Neil Gaiman has confirmed that both shows are set in the same universe. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Dead Boy Detectives will premiere on April 25, 2024, on Netflix.