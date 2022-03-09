Everything we know about the Penguin spin-off series coming to HBO Max

The recently released The Batman is filled with amazing performances throughout, but Colin Farrell's depiction of the iconic supervillain Penguin has certainly managed to be a scene-stealer. The loud-mouthed gangster adds an air of levity to the film, with Colin Farrell's cartoony theatrics and over-the-top performance.

Audiences have embraced this new take on the iconic Batman antagonist, and the response has been fantastic in the comedic tones he brings to the film. Colin Farrell completely disappears into the role behind that unrecognizable prosthetic make-up and thick accent, delivering a masterful performance. This might be a possible reason for HBO Max to go ahead with a TV series centered around his character.

Colin Farrell is set to reprise his role as Penguin in The Batman spin-off series for HBO Max

In recent interviews for the promotion of The Batman, both Matt Reeves and Colin Farrell have confirmed that the Penguin series is in the development stage. Farrell is set to reprise his role for the HBO Max series and has expressed his excitement about it.

Farrell even spoke about how the show was planning on going into R-Rated territory since HBO has lesser restrictions with adult themes. Because of the film's PG-13 rating, Farrell was not allowed to smoke cigarettes or cigars, which was one of the main aspects of the character Farrell has shown interest in adding to the show.

Lauren LeFranc, whose previous credits include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Impulse, is currently set to write the scripts for the show. The show has been described as a Scarface-like tale that tracks Penguin's rise as the marquee Batman villain in the Gotham underworld.

Matt Reeves and The Batman producer Dylan Clark will be executive producers for the upcoming Penguin show under their 6th & Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions banners respectively, along with Warner Brothers Television.

Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot (Image via Warner Bros.)

The Batman is currently out in theaters and is breaking records at the box office. It seems that Warner Brothers has realized that there is strong audience demand for this universe, and has already green-lighted another TV show focused on the Arkham Asylum for HBO Max.

Besides Colin Farrell, the scintillating film narrative directed by Matt Reeves stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role. It also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred. So, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to see any of them pop up in the HBO Max series.

