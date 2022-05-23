Exploring 10 best She-Hulk comics from Marvel before live-action MCU series drops

Jennifer Walters, better known as She-Hulk, is Bruce Banner's cousin with a similar affliction. She's bigger than her human form, identically green to the Hulk but retains her personality. Jennifer is much more like Professor Hulk, who fans saw in Avengers: Endgame. However, she is prone to fits of rage that diminish her intelligence and increase her size. In some ways, she's a better Hulk.

Her Disney+ series will premiere on August 17, expanding the MCU even further. There is plenty of room for crossovers with this character since she is a lawyer and often defends Marvel heroes. This list is perfect for those who know nothing about her character.

She-Hulk comics you should add to your pull list before the MCU series premieres

1) Immortal She-Hulk

Just as strong and just as green as her cousin (Image via Marvel Comics)

A more recent story featuring Jennifer Walters. In this comic by Al Ewing, Jennifer examines all the times she died and came back to life. It's an emotional tale that Ewing previously did something similar in Immortal Hulk.

Immortal She-Hulk sees some cameos from Wolverine and Thor. Jennifer has introspective discussions with them about death and rebirth, reeling with her own resurrections and repressed memories from said deaths.

2) She-Hulk (2014)

Soule's story puts Jennifer against Matt Murdock in the courtroom (Image via Marvel Comics)

Charles Soule's run on She-Hulk brings in various characters from across the Marvel Universe. Jennifer leaves her high-paying, established law firm to create her own firm. While she defends various characters (Doctor Doom's son and Captain America), there is one specific case that takes the spotlight. One that involves Tony Stark and Stark Industries.

It's a conspiracy that Jennifer and her paralegal, Patsy Walker, must take on. Simultaneously, Jennifer takes on Matt Murdock in the courtroom while somebody close to her is killed. It's a lot and perfectly exhibits what fans can expect from the Disney+ series.

3) Trial of She-Hulk

Jennifer takes on the TVA (Image via Marvel Comics)

The 100th issue for any character is worth celebrating as it is a meaningful moment for a comic series. She-Hulk did something special by turning the table on the title character and putting her on the stand. After defending countless people, Jennifer is put on trial.

Her crime? Warning another character about their pre-determined death. The Time Variance Authority (TVA) doesn't like this, so actions are taken. If Jennifer Walters is found guilty, she is pruned from existence.

4) She-Hulk (2004)

Dan Slott writes an intriguing story with Jennifer balancing many hats (Image via Marvel Comics)

Dan Slott is a celebrated She-Hulk writer as multiple aspects are being taken from his run and put into the Disney+ series. When he began writing her stories, Slott revamped the character by deciding to focus a little less on her superhero antics. Instead, he examined her life as a bachelorette, working as a lawyer, and simply trying to survive in New York City.

It's a much more introspective perspective than fans were used to at this point in her history. Her struggle as a big, green character differs from her cousin's, and Slott's stories dive into this. While Bruce doesn't like being the Hulk, Jennifer almost prefers being She-Hulk.

5) The Savage She-Hulk

Stan Lee's and John Buscema's original run (Image via Marvel Comics)

This is the story that started it all. It is She-Hulk's introduction to the world with Marvel creator Stan Lee in the writer's position and John Buscema on illustrator duty. When Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters, is mortally wounded, he decides to give her a blood transfusion. He hoped that this would keep her alive. It did much more than that.

The end result was Jennifer being allowed to keep her life, but now she has been transformed into the jade giantess. Unlike Bruce, however, Jennifer can keep her personality and doesn't immediately "hulk" out in a fit of rage. She has all the strengths that Hulk has and none of the weaknesses.

6) Avengers Disassembled

Vision has seen better days (Image via Marvel Comics)

While Jennifer Walters may not be at the center of this story arc, it was a moment that kept fans talking. When Doctor Doom uses mind control on Wanda Maximoff, he gets her to manipulate Jennifer into a bloodthirsty rage. That's when readers watched Jennifer Walters, attorney at law, rip Vision in two, proving that she is physically just as strong, if not stronger, than the Hulk.

7) She-Hulk (2005)

Dan Slott's follow-up to his 2004 series (Image via Marvel Comics)

Dan Slott wrote a masterful follow-up to his 2004 run. Continuing with a focus on Jennifer's career as a lawyer, which didn't happen too often before Slott took the reins. There's also an emphasis on comedy in this series. Fans get to see Jennifer balance her life, struggle with her fiance (who turns out to be a werewolf), and defend a couple of heroes in court. Most notably, Hawkeye and Starfox.

Starfox has the power to make others feel euphoric. When he is charged with assault, he turns to the only person he knows that can handle the case: She-Hulk. Hijinks ensues as Starfox ends up using his powers on people in Jennifer's office. This is not a good start to proving his innocence.

8) Cosmic Collision

She-Hulk goes cosmic (Image via Marvel Comics)

As a kind of lead-in to A-Force, Cosmic Collision sees Jennifer Walters go to space. Her, Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), and Valkyrie are enlisted to take on a new threat in the far reaches of the cosmos. This story highlights Jennifer's capabilities as a problem solver and a leader.

Each of the women has a clash of personalities, which causes some bickering and conflicting ideas about how to go about the mission. Jennifer is able to put her ego aside and bring them all together. It's a fun spacefaring adventure with many familiar faces and an entertaining story.

9) She-Hulks

Double the strength and double the green (Image via Marvel Comics)

The red-headed She-Hulk? That's Lyra. She's a bit of a story. The gist of it is that she is the daughter of 616 Hulk and a parallel Earth's Thundra. Lyra truly is the savage of these two jade giants.

This is a must-read series. It didn't last long, but it emphasized the contrast between Lyra and Jennifer while simultaneously showcasing their strengths. Bruce Banner's Hulk makes an appearance as well. There's plenty of action as the duo gives chase to classic villains like The Tinkerer, Red Ghost, Klaw, and a few others.

10) A-Force

Jennifer works well on a team (Image via Marvel Comics)

As proven in Cosmic Collision, Jennifer is a great leader. She knows how to bring a team together to accomplish a goal. Jennifer was also seen working well on other teams such as Fantastic Four and was a common mainstay on the Avengers.

Now in A-Force, she leads her own team of powerful women to protect the Earth and the galaxy alike. She is seen working alongside Medusa from Inhumans, Carol Danvers, Singularity, and Nico Minoru. It's another series that truly highlights Jennifer's capabilities as a leader and superhero.

Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. #SheHulk She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. #SheHulk https://t.co/vCIlj70osS

Fans get to see the MCU expand even further with the introduction of Bruce Banner's cousin. They will also get to see Jameela Jamil play the leading character's archnemesis: Titania. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on August 17, 2022, on Disney+.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu