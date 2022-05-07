From Batmobile to Thanos Copter: Exploring 10 best vehicles in comic books

Every comic book hero and villain needs a way to get around. Public transportation is unreliable and buying something off the lot can be a hassle with taxes and hidden fees. Not every character is blessed with teleportation or flying, so crafting their own mode of transportation is the only way to go.

Every character requires something different from their vehicle. It can be a means to get from Point A to Point B in an efficient manner. Sometimes it might be an extension of their arsenal. Or it might simply be a one-time fabrication for a specific event.

Exploring Comic Book Vehicles

Batmobile

Dick Grayson's Batmobile (Image via DC Comics)

There's nothing more iconic in comics than the Batmobile. Since his first appearance, Batman has always had his trusty batmobile to take him across Gotham City. He is constantly upgrading it and we usually see a new iteration whenever a new writer or artist has taken up the title.

Sometimes his car receives a makeover because the plot calls for it and other times it is purely a stylistic stance. The Batmobile has had many different features and a multitude of gadgets to aid the Dark Knight in his fight against crime. It has been able to hover, fire tear gas, outfitted with armor plating, sported a 25mm Vulcan Cannon, had ejection seats, and much more.

The Carrier

The Carrier (Image via DC Comics)

The Authority was a team of dimension hopping superheroes created by Warren Ellis. To jump from one dimension to another, they used a massive vehicle simply dubbed "The Carrier". The Carrier was their headquarters and it was able to traverse through the barrier between worlds known as "The Bleed".

Not only was this "shiftship" sentient, meaning it had a mind of its own, it also technically existed everywhere on Earth at the same time. It's a Warren Ellis creation. Naturally, it's a little complicated.

The Blackbird (X-Jet)

X-Jet (Image via Marvel Comics)

Similar to the Batmobile, the X-Jet has seen various incarnations with drastically different looks. It was based on the SR-71 Blackbird, an American spy plane and even played by one in the X-Men: FIrst Class movies. It's different from the spy plane in many ways, most notably being capable of carrying multiple passengers as opposed to one or two.

The X-Jet is capable of vertical lift off, which is useful when taking off from an underground bunker rather than an airfield. As time went on, the X-Jet became more advanced. It would either receive upgrades from the mutant Forge or from alien technology. It would also be destroyed on occasion and rebuilt.

The Bug

Blue Beetle's Bug (Image via DC Comics)

The second Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, built the Bug because he didn't have any superpowers. Ted Kord had a brilliant mind that he put to use and The Bug is one way that is on display. The design of The Bug was the inspiration for the Archimedes in Watchmen.

This vehicle was solar powered that not only powered it, but allowed it to use the power of the sun offensively by shooting heat blasts at enemies. Inside The Bug is an array of technology like a super computer and a communication center. To top it all off, The Bug was able to submerge in water.

E.V.A.

Fantomex standing beside E.V.A. (Image via Marvel Comics)

E.V.A. is a unique vehicle because she wasn't always a vehicle. She was actually grown in the mutant character Fantomex. She was a part of his nervous system before she gained sentience. Eventually, a form she took on was that of a ship to transport Fantomex and his allies.

Her ship form is a sphere with insect-like legs. E.V.A. is an ideal vehicle for a comic book character because she's able to change her form and features in accordance with the mission she's going on. If Fantomex needs extra room, E.V.A. can add extra space on a whim. It's really quite handy.

Moon Copter

Moon Knight's Moon Copter (Image via Marvel Comics)

Something not shown in the Disney+ series is Moon Knight's Moon Copter. In the comics, Moon Knight isn't too different from Batman. He has a fortune thanks to his Steven Grant identity, which, unlike the TV show, is financially responsible and well off. Because of his wealth, Marc is able to afford an arsenal of gadgets and vehicles. Marc even has his own base of operations.

Moon Knight uses the copter to get around New York City when traveling by foot isn't feasible. The copter is also capable of masking its engine sounds for when stealth is of the utmost importance.

The Fantasticar

The Fantasticar and the Fantastic Four (Image via Marvel Comics)

One of the first vehicles to continuously appear in Marvel comics is the Fantasticar. Constructed and designed by Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), the Fantasticar seats all four members of the team. It boasts a modular design, allowing each member to detach from the hub of the car to accomplish different tasks on their own.

Since it was designed by Reed Richards, you can expect fantastic technological feats from the vehicle. For starters, it has to carry around Ben Grimm (The Thing), meaning it can transport a massive amount of weight. He's made of rocks, after all. Reed is constantly making upgrades to the car. It has had many incarnations over the years, but always retains a design unique to the Fantastic Four.

Ghost Rider's Hell Cycle

Ghost Rider on his hell cycle (Image via Marvel Comics)

Having the ability to call your vehicle from anywhere or follow you is pretty ideal when you're a superhero constantly on the move. Johnny Blaze has such a feature with his motorcycle. Except it's not because of some fancy technology.

Johnny has a bond with his Hell Cycle due to his powers as the Ghost Rider, so the motorcylce will always be by his side. The Hell Cycle is capable of supernatural speeds and sharp turns that would maim any normal human being.

S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Helicarrier

A helicarrier (Image via Marvel Comics)

Another iconic vehicle within the Marvel universe, which became even more iconic after the first Avengers movie, is the Helicarrier. S.H.I.E.L.D. is a military organization with thousands of soldiers and personnel, so having something as large as an aircraft carrier is paramount. Flying high above Earth's surface is also necessary since it is a covert organization.

The creation of the first helicarrier was Tony Stark's idea and was brought to life by him, Reed Richards, and Forge. There have been multiple helicarriers over the years used by S.H.I.E.L.D. and other entities. Even the villainous group Intelligencia used a helicarrier as their base of operations.

Thanos Copter

Thanos flying his helicopter (Image via Marvel Comics)

First appearing in Spidey Super Stories #39 from 1979 and getting a brief cameo at the end of the Loki series on Disney+, the Thanos Copter can probably be listed as one of the more ridiculous vehicles seen in comics. And there have been some pretty ridiculous vehicles (invisible jet, anyone?). The story the Thanos Copter appeared in was directed at a younger audience, so it makes sense.

There was nothing special about this helicopter, though. It was an everyday helicopter that Thanos flew. It had his name on the side. That's it. It didn't snap fingers, it didn't open interdimensional portals, or fly at incredible speeds. It did what every other helicopter does.

Edited by Somava