Frank Miller to bring Sin City Prequel comic with his independent publishing house: Exploring details of his endeavor with Dan DiDio

Famous comic book creator Frank Miller is coming up with his own independent publishing house, Frank Miller Presents. In this project, he joins forces with famous editor, writer, and publisher Dan DiDio.

Previously, Frank has been involved with some of the biggest brands in the comic industry, including DC, Marvel, and Dark Horse. He has given several classic Batman titles, including Batman: Year One and The Dark Knight Returns. Apart from these, he worked on Daredevil for Marvel. DiDio, on the other hand, is a comic icon of his own. He has given ten years at DC comics, working as a co-publisher. In 2003, he was titled Man of the Year by Wizard magazine for his contribution to the DC universe's comic line.

Frank Miller Presents marks its debut with Ronin and Sin City

Frank Miller and DiDio's publishing house plans to launch two to four comic books a year. These titles will be based on Frank's existing works and new creations. However, the line will begin with Sin City 1858, a prequel to Dark Horse's Sin City published in 1991. The publisher also announced the second comic, Ronin Book 2, a six-unit sequel to DC's Ronin published in 1983.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Frank stated:

“Investing in artists and the future of comics has always been my one true passion and creative calling. Dan, Silenn and I couldn’t be more proud to be launching Frank Miller Presents, which will serve as fertile ground for storytellers and new creations. Our focus for this publishing company is to cultivate a fellowship of artists and writers to mentor, collaborate and push forward not only each other but the art form as well.”

Furthermore, FMP will see Miller as the editor-in-chief and president, DiDio will be active as the publisher, and Silenn Thomas, who has produced some icon titles such as 300, Land of the Dead, will be the COO. However, nothing has been disclosed about the creative team members involved in the project. Also, no information has been revealed about what titles Frank will be working on. So, there are many surprises on the way.

The publishing house has been in the works for a long time now. We can expect the comics to hit the shelves later this year. The comics will be available digitally as well as physically.

