Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Full cast list explored

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, directed by Gil Kenan and co-written with Jason Reitman, is a 2024 American supernatural comedy, serving as the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021). It is the fifth installment in the franchise.

The film stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, and Logan Kim reprising their roles alongside franchise veterans Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and William Atherton. New additions include Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Emily Alyn Lind, and James Acaster.

Set two years after Afterlife, the story follows the veteran Ghostbusters and their new recruits as they unite to thwart a death-chilling God's plot to create a spectral army and plunge New York City into a second ice age, triggered by the release of an ancient artifact's evil force.

The primary cast of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

1. Mckenna Grace As Phoebe Spengler

Since she was young, Mckenna Grace dreamt of becoming an actress and gained recognition for her performance as Mary in the 2017 film Gifted. In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, she returns to the screen as Phoebe, the granddaughter of Egon Spengler. Phoebe is remarkably wise and shares similarities with her grandfather, aspiring to be a scientist and navigating social awkwardness.

2. Finn Wolfhard As Trevor Spengler

Finn Wolfhard's breakout performance as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things shot him to fame. He returns as Phoebe's brother and Egon Spengler's grandson, Trevor Spengler, in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Wolfhard's character embarks on a new adventure with his family in New York City to tackle another supernatural case.

3. Logan Kim As Podcast

Logan Kim's debut major film role was as Podcast in the 2021 supernatural comedy Ghostbusters: Afterlife. He returns to reprise his role in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire as Phoebe's friend and classmate.

Podcast, an ardent believer in the paranormal, records all his conversations and thoughts for his podcast. His keen sleuthing skills lead him to join Phoebe's Ghostbusters team, covering numerous strange events in Summerville, Oklahoma.

4. Celeste O'Connor As Lucky Domingo

Celeste O'Connor made their acting debut in 2018, but it was their role in the 2019 drama film Selah and the Spades that propelled them into the spotlight. O'Connor returns to reprise their role in the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire cast as Lucky Domingo, Trevor's love interest and carhop.

Quickly becoming friends after Trevor and his family move to Summerville, Lucky's deep knowledge of the town earns her a spot on Phoebe's Ghostbusters team.

5. Carrie Coon As Callie Spengler

Carrie Coon's breakthrough came with her portrayal of Honey in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, earning her a Tony nomination. Returning to reprise her role from Ghostbusters: Afterlife as Egon's estranged daughter and Trevor and Phoebe's mother, Callie Spengler, Coon's character will stand by her children as they assist the original Ghostbusters in investigating a new villain in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

6. Paul Rudd As Gary Grooberson

Paul Rudd rose to fame starring as Josh in the 1995 romantic comedy Clueless. He reprises his role in the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire cast as Gary Grooberson, Phoebe's seismologist and science teacher introduced in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

As a devoted Ghostbusters fan who believes in the paranormal, Gary proves to be a valuable asset in Phoebe's adventures. Additionally, having started dating Callie in the 2021 film, Gary stands by her side as both the old and new Ghostbusters unite to investigate a new threat in New York City.

7. Bill Murray As Dr. Peter Venkman

Bill Murray gained fame as a main cast member on Saturday Night Live. He returns to reprise his iconic role as Dr. Peter Venkman in the fifth installment of the Ghostbusters franchise. Following his cameo in the fourth film, Venkman rallies the new Ghostbusters to assist him and the original team in thwarting a new icy villain's plot to trigger a second Ice Age.

8. Dan Aykroyd as Dr. Ray Stantz

Dan Aykroyd found fame as a main cast member on Saturday Night Live. He returns to reprise his role as Dr. Ray Stantz alongside the original Ghostbusters team in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. After running Ray's Occult Books in the fourth movie, Ray returns in the 2024 film to aid the other characters in defeating the new villain in New York City.

Additionally, he mentors Podcast after the two formed a connection in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

9. Ernie Hudson As Dr. Winston Zeddemore

Ernie Hudson rose to fame with his breakout role as Winston Zeddemore in the original Ghostbusters film in 1984. He returns to reprise his iconic role as Dr. Winston Zeddemore, one of the original Ghostbusters, in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Appearing alongside Murray and Aykroyd at the end of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Winston played a crucial role in defeating Gozer. Often considered the unsung hero of the franchise, it's hoped that Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will give him the recognition he deserves.

10. William Atherton As Walter Peck

William Atherton gained recognition for his role in The Sugarland Express. He joins the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire cast as Walter Peck, the cynical EPA inspector who attempted to shut down the Ghostbusters in the original movie. Atherton's return to the franchise after only appearing in the 1984 film adds intrigue to his character's role in the new installment.

The Supporting Cast of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Annie Potts reprises her iconic role as Janine Melnitz in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, portraying the original Ghostbusters' secretary who played a pivotal role in informing Callie of Egon's death in the 2021 film.

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani stars as Nadeem Razmaadi. Additionally, Patton Oswalt appears as Dr. Hubert Wartzki, a character who warns the Ghostbusters about the impending threat, while James Acaster joins the cast as Lars Pinfield, an inventor creating innovative tech and gadgets for the team.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has a long impressive list of characters that are a blend of the original cast and new cast members who join forces to defeat a paranormal villain.