Harold and the Purple Crayon cast list explored

Hailed by Carlos Saldanha, Harold and the Purple Crayon is an adventure fantasy comedy movie. The story follows an adventurous and vividly imaginative Harold, who finds that he can make anything come to life simply by drawing it.

When Harold discovers that, by using one of his crayons, he can transport himself to magical worlds, he embarks on an adventure. But after growing up, when he draws himself off the pages of the book and into the physical world, Harold realizes that he has a lot to learn about reality.

He also realizes that his trusty purple crayon can create a lot more trouble than he had realized before. When this magical power falls into the wrong hands, Harold and his friends will have to use all their creativity to save both the real world and the world of his own. Harold and the Purple Crayon is coming soon to theaters to transport audiences to a magical world.

Who stars in Harold and the Purple Crayon?

Here is the cast list for Harold and the Purple Crayon.

Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi, an American actor, will play the titular role of Harold in Harold and the Purple Crayon. Harold is the protagonist, who can bring anything to life by drawing with his purple crayon. Levi is a familiar face in Hollywood for his various roles in multiple movies and series.

He starred as Chuck Bartowski in the series Chuck and is best known for his role in Shazam! and its sequel, which was released last year. Levi is also a voice actor, and he has given voice to Flynn Rider in the 2010 Disney animated fantasy musical Tangled.

He also performed the song I See the Light with Mandy Moore. Levi reprised his role in the 2012 short film Tangled Ever After and in the 2017 television series Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure. Zachary Levi has also appeared in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok as Fandral and as Georg Nowack in She Loves Me opposite Laura Benanti.

Lil Rel Howery

Milton Howery Jr., also known as Lil Rel Howery, is an American stand-up comedian and actor who will be joining the cast of Harold and his Purple Crayon in an undisclosed role. Howery is best known for playing Robert Carmichael in NBC's television comedy series The Carmichael Show (2015–2017) and Rod Williams in the 2017 horror film Get Out. He has also starred in Rel, the short-lived TV series that was created and co-produced by him.

Benjamin Bottani

Benjamin Bottani is a budding young actor from Las Vegas, NV, who began his acting career as a stage actor at The Rainbow Company Youth Theatre. He will be joining the cast of Harold and his Purple Crayon.

In 2019, Ben rose to the limelight with his lead role in The Witches, directed by Michelle Patrick. He then went on to sign with Envy Model and Talent (Daniel Mahan) in 2019. He also appeared in the 2022 feature film Bromates, directed by Court Crandall, and was the lead in The Velveteen Rabbit, directed by Barbara Brennan, at the Rainbow Youth Theatre.

Ben has also done a number of commercials, like New Year's Panda Express Tradition Shared, directed by Erica Eng, Lexus Commercial, directed by Dante Ariola, and the commercial for General Mills. He was also a guest star in Puppy Place on Apple TV, directed by Nick Wong.

Joining the above actors are Zooey Deschanel, Jemaine Clement, Ravi Patel, Camille Guaty, Tanya Reynolds, and Pete Gardner in supporting roles. Distributed by Columbia Pictures, Harold and the Purple Crayon is coming to theaters on August 2, 2024.