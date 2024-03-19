House of the Dragon: A guide to House Targaryen family tree explained in chronological order 

HBO's House of the Dragon sheds light on one of the most powerful houses in the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. The show's plot predates almost 200 years, marking the rise and fall of the Targaryens.

Despite multiple Houses rising to prominence during that time, the Targaryens were able to maintain their base at Dragonstone for years. They were mostly able to do this because of their control over dragons. Almost all the members of the House can culture, tame, train, and fly with dragons. They could also command the dragons to burn something or someone into ashes if they whimmed.

The House Targaryen sigil is a three-headed red dragon on a black background, and their house chant is "Fire and Blood."

Given below is a table listing all the members of the Targaryen family, their year of birth, the type of dragon they control, and the actors who portray the characters:

Serial number Name of character Year of Birth Type of Dragon Portrayed By 1 Jaehaerys I Targaryen 12-21 AC Vermithor Michael Carter 2 Rhaenys Targaryen 63-72 AC Meleys Eve Best 3 Viserys I Targaryen 63-72 AC Balerion Paddy Considine 4 Daemon Targaryen 81 AC Caraxes Matt Smith 5 Aemma Arryn Targaryen 73-82 AC NIL Sian Brooke 6 Rhaenyra Targaryen 97 AC Syrax Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy 7 Laena Velaryon Targaryen 100 AC Vhagar Nova Foueillis-Mosé, Savannah Steyn, and Nanna Blondell 8 Baela Targaryen 116 AC Moondancer Shani Smethurst and Bethany Antonia 9 Rhaena Targaryen 118 AC NIL Eva Gossei-Gerning and Phoebe Campbell 10 Alicent Hightower Targaryen 97 AC NIL Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke 11 Aegon II Targaryen 113 AC Sunfyre Ty Tennant and Tom Glynn-Carney 12 Aemond Targaryen 110 AC Vhagar Leo Ashton and Ewan Mitchell 13 Helaena Targaryen 115 AC Dreamfyre Evie Allen and Phia Saban

House of the Dragon: House Targaryen family tree

The House of the Dragon or the Tagyerans have been expanding their bloodline for years at a stretch. Therefore, quite naturally their House is one of the oldest and largest in the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. The members of the Targyeran family that have been portrayed so far in House of the Dragon include:

1) Jaehaerys I Targaryen

Jaehaerys I Targaryen was the first in the line of Targaryens in House of the Dragon. Historically, he is commonly referred to as the Old King. He ruled over his kingdom for nearly six decades. He was married to Alysanne Targaryen, and they had 13 children together.

Among them, 11 were girls, while two were boys. Unfortunately, both his boys died, placing the responsibility of the throne on his grandson, Viserys I Targaryen.

2) Rhaenys Targaryen

Rhaenys Targaryen is the grandaughter of Jaehaerys I Targaryen. She was also one of the contenders for the Iron Throne. However, being a woman, she was unable to lay claim to the throne. Others responsible for her selection did not choose her as their leader when the time came. This is why she is often referred to as "The Queen Who Never Was."

She was married to Corlys Velaryon, who is referred to as the "Sea Snake." With him, she had a daughter and a son named Laena Velaryon and Laenor Velaryon.

3) Viserys I Targaryen

In House of the Dragon, Viserys I Targaryen was chosen as the ruler of the Targaryen Dynasty following the death of Jaehaerys I Targaryen's two male heirs. He was married to Aemma Arryn, with whom he shared a daughter named Rhaenyra.

Unfortunately, Aemma died while trying to give birth to their male heir, who also did not survive. Following Aemma's death, Viserys I Targaryen married Alicent Hightower, with whom he had three sons.

4) Daemon Targaryen

Daemon Targaryen is the brother of Viserys I Targaryen. He is most commonly known for his fighting skills and his ways around the court. Most times, his ideas clash with those of Viserys I. However, despite that, the two can work together.

Daemon Targaryen was initially married to Rhea Rhoyce, whom he disliked and killed. He was later married to Laena Velaryon, with whom he had two daughters, Baela and Rhaena. He later married his niece, Rhaenyra, due to political reasons, and they had two sons, Aegon and Viserys.

5) Aemma Arryn Targaryen

Aemma Arryn Targaryen was born to House Arryn and became a part of House Targaryen through marriage. She was married to Viserys I Targaryen, who ascended the Targaryen throne after Jaehaerys I Targaryen.

The couple shared a daughter named Rhaenyra. While giving birth to their son, Aemma lost her life, and within moments, so did their child.

6) Rhaenyra Targaryen

Rhaenyra Targaryen is the firstborn of Viserys I Targaryen and Aemma Arryn Targaryen. Since the couple had no male heir, the transfer of power became a complicated task. However, despite contestations from the court, Viserys I proclaimed Rhaenyra as the rightful owner of the throne.

Rhaenyra was initially married to Laenor Valeryon, with whom she shared three sons. After he was no longer in the picture, Rhaenyra got married to his uncle Daemon, with whom she had two sons.

7) Laena Velaryon Targaryen

Laena Velaryon Targaryen is the daughter of Rhaenys Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon. She was married to Daemon Targaryen, with whom she had two daughters, Baela and Rhaena. She died while giving birth to their third child.

8) Baela Targaryen

Baela Targaryen is the oldest child of Laena Velaryon Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen. She is to be married to her cousin Jacaerys Velaryon.

9) Rhaena Targaryen

Rhaena Targaryen is the second-born child of Laena Velaryon Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. She is to be wed to her cousin Lucerys Velaryon.

10) Alicent Hightower Targaryen

Alicent Hightower is the daughter of Otto Hightower. Following Aemma's death, Alicent was married to Viserys I Targaryen until the day he died. Together, they had two sons and a daughter.

11) Aegon II Targaryen

Aegon II Targaryen is the firstborn son of Viserys I Targaryen and Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon.

12) Aemond Targaryen

Aemond Targaryen is the second-born son of Viserys I Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.

13) Helaena Targaryen

Helaena Targaryen is the daughter of Viserys I Targaryen and Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon. She is wedded to his brother Aegon II Targaryen, with whom she shares two children, Jaehaera and Jaehaerys.

House of the Dragon is scheduled to return with its second season in June 2024.