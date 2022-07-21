How Loki Season 2 leaked set photos reveal Sylvie is on the run from TVA and Kang the Conqueror: Details explored along with Eternals easter egg

Loki is the first Marvel property on Disney+ to earn a second season and it began filming last month in the London area. Naturally, photographs from the set have been finding their way online. Season one ended on a cliffhanger that saw Loki return to the Time Variance Authority (TVA) where nobody had any memory of him and the existence of Kang the Conqueror was teased.

sasha 💌 @LOVE1SNOTENOUGH i think they’re shooting loki by the noël theatre in london rn i think they’re shooting loki by the noël theatre in london rn https://t.co/dId6JUdKpx

Some of the leaks spilling onto the internet are Sylvie exiting a McDonald's circa 1970 and a very obvious Kingo reference. Kingo was played by Kumail Nanjiani in the Chloe Zhao directed Eternals.

He made a higher profile for himself than the rest of his family as a Bollywood actor. This marks the second reference to his character with the first happening in Ms. Marvel. Beside Kingo's poster outside a London cinema is also a reference to the obscure character, Zaniac.

Sylvie presumably chooses a normal life after the events of Loki season one

Ana @ashes_ana Loki and Sylvie are coming back to us next year Loki and Sylvie are coming back to us next year✨💞 https://t.co/Gk53xdgP2r

Season one of the Disney+ show saw Sylvie kill He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the Citadel at the end of time, allowing the sacred timeline to finally branch out and create the multiverse. After watching the timeline branch off from the original timeline, Loki ran off to warn Mobius about the impending threat.

Cosmic Media @CosmicMMedia Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie wearing a 1970's McDonalds uniform on the set of ‘LOKI’ Season 2 Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie wearing a 1970's McDonalds uniform on the set of ‘LOKI’ Season 2 https://t.co/iW93Vns2gg

Sylvie's fate after the sacred timeline's splintering was unknown, however it appears that we now know. She went off into one of the timelines (probably by using He Who Remains' TemPad) and made a life for herself as a human civilian. Not only that, but it appears that she got herself a job at McDonald's.

The tweet above shows Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie leaving McDonald's in an employee outfit with Tom Hiddleston in tow. It's worth noting that he is still dressed in the TVA outfit he received in the first season, meaning he's managed to maintain a position with the time-traveling organization despite Kang the Conqueror teasing that he's running it.

Lots of theories can be gleaned from these pictures. Sylvie is either living a mundane life as a McDonald's employee in the 1970's, or she is hoping to avoid capture by living such a life. She did manage to exact revenge on the man that uprooted her from her life and had her entire timeline wiped away.

However, she didn't look fulfilled after killing He Who Remains. It's more likely that Sylvie has a new goal with a plan to follow that requires her to live out such a life. Loki is probably trying to persuade her to help him with a task or warn her that Kang is on his way. Either way, seeing these two characters (er... the same character) reunite should be entertaining.

On top of the Kingo reference, it would be nice to see another nod to the 2021 film. There is a giant marblized Celestial sticking out of the ocean which should be the easiest reference. The Avengers use the body of a dead Celestial as their base of operations in the comics, so this may be a possibility in the MCU down the line.

Loki season 2 is currently filming and has no release date. Loki season one is currently streaming on Disney+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far