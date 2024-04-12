How to watch The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story? Platforms, cast, and more

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story is an Emmy-winning documentary that is available on Hulu or Disney+. However, viewers without a subscription to these platforms can also buy individual episodes to watch on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. The ten-episode documentary premiered in 2016, focusing on the trial of O.J. Simpson, a former NFL star and broadcaster.

For the unversed, O.J. Simpson was arrested for the double murder of his ex-wife and her friend. He passed away after a short battle with cancer on April 11, 2024. Simpson's case marked the first season of the anthology television series, American Crime Story.

The documentary is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson, which was published in 1997.

Who plays O.J. Simpson in American Crime Story? Cast list explored

Cuba Gooding Jr. plays O. J. Simpson in American Crime Story. He is an American actor who made his breakthrough with a leading role as Tre Styles in Boyz n the Hood (1991). Since then, he has starred in popular titles such as Men of Honor (2000), Pearl Harbor (2001), The Fighting Temptations (2003), Radio (2003), American Gangster (2007), The Butler (2013), and Selma (2014).

Gooding Jr. won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a football star in Jerry Maguire (1996). He also earned a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, for his portrayal of O. J. Simpson in American Crime Story (2016).

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story also features:

Sterling K. Brown as Christopher Darden

Kenneth Choi as Judge Lance Ito

Christian Clemenson as William Hodgman

Bruce Greenwood as Gil Garcetti

Nathan Lane as F. Lee Bailey

Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark

David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian

John Travolta as Robert Shapiro

Was O.J. Simpson free? More about the case and trial

O.J. Simpson was one of America's most coveted former linebackers, but he fell from grace on being arrested for the alleged murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

The trial that followed was one of the biggest cultural moments in the US, especially due to the angles of class, and criminal justice that became determining factors in the trial. It was televised and came to be known as the Trial of the Century as it held the country’s attention for nine long months.

Although Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the murders, later on, he was found guilty in a civil lawsuit brought by Goldman’s family. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages.

While Simpson maintained his innocence, ABC News/Washington Post polling (2016) showed that most Americans believed he was guilty. He was eventually put behind bars, albeit in an unrelated case. He ended up serving 9 years of a sentence of up to 33 years, following his conviction on charges of armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007.

Is American Crime Story based on true stories?

American Crime Story is a true crime anthology series by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. It belongs to the American Story media franchise. The series is broadcast on FX and a fourth season is coming up in 2024.

O.J. Simpson passed away on April 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, aged 76. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was undergoing treatment before succumbing.