Invincible: Why Omni-Man killed the Guardians of the Globe? Explained

Amazon Prime's hit animated series Invincible, which aired its first episode in March 2021, takes viewers into a captivating world where the heroic image of Omni Man is shattered by a stunning turn of events. In his identity as Nolan Grayson, this mysterious character holds a crucial role as the most important character in the Image Comics series Invincible.

When Omni Man ruthlessly eliminates the Guardians of the Globe, an impressive team of superheroes dedicated to protecting humanity, the aftermath of this dramatic twist leaves both viewers and fans captivated and curious.

This event sparks a quest to understand Omni Mans's motivations, behind these atrocious acts. The series delves into Nolan's nature and perplexing motives, a cloud of uncertainty surrounding his actions leaving audiences to unravel how he transformed from a respected guardian to a bringer of chaos.

Invincible’s darkest chapter: Why did Omni-Man kill the Guardians of the Globe ruthlessly

The darkest chapter of Invincible was when Omni Man commited the brutal act of killing the Guardians of the Globe. What made this scene so impactful was the unexpectedness of it all. We were led to believe that Omni Man was a good figure but he suddenly turned on his friends and colleagues in a cold-blooded manner.

The scene began with the Guardians of the Globe alerted for some kind of meeting. They were gathered together in their headquarters where Omni Man joined them and without any warning, launched an attack on the Guardians swiftly, eliminating each member within minutes.

His actions were ruthless and devoid of mercy; he even went as far as to kill Cecil Stedman, who served as the director of the Global Defence Agency

Omni Mans's true motives for exterminating the Guardians of the Globe stem from his identity as a Viltrumite. (Image via Amazon Prime)

Omni Mans's true motives for exterminating the Guardians of the Globe stem from his identity as a Viltrumite, a powered alien race that considers themselves superior to other species. His mission on Earth was to prepare it for conquest by eliminating any potential threats, to their dominance.

In the series, it is shown that Omni Man's connection to Earth, his family, and his interactions with humans began to raise doubts in him about his loyalty to the Viltrumite cause. However, when his own people become aware of his uncertainty and increasing fondness for humanity, they dispatch a group of Viltrumites to evaluate the situation.

Omni Man killed all of the Guardians of the Globe ruthlessly. (Image via Amazon Prime)

Following the actual comic storyline, Omni Man knew that these Viltrumites won't comprehend his change of heart. To safeguard his family and his newfound connection to Earth, he made the difficult choice to eliminate the Guardians of the Globe, who might potentially oppose the Viltrumite takeover.

The act itself shocked both the characters in the series and the audience, since it's an unexpected occurrence. The subsequent episodes explored Omni Man's conflicting emotions, his strained relationship with his son Mark who becomes the hero known as Invincible, and the wider implications of his actions on Earth and in the superhero community.

Another theory states that he desired to become the most powerful individual on Earth because he believed that the Guardians of the Globe would obstruct his plan. His goal was to make Earth strong enough to be a part of the Viltrumite Empire. However, Invincible season 2 is expected to explain the remaining details.

Invincible season 2 release date: Episode division and delays explained

We can expect Invincible Season 2 to grace our screens on Friday, November 3rd, 2023. (Image via Amazon Prime)

Invincible's second season is all set to premiere in November 2023. It is reportedly facing some complexities due to episode divisions and delays caused by the ongoin g Hollywood strikes. At the San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Robert Kirkman, the person behind the series, shared some news with the enthusiastic Invincible fan community.

While we can expect season 2 to grace our screens on Friday, November 3 as anticipated, fans will need a bit of patience due to a twist in the structure. The upcoming installment will consist of eight episodes in total that will unfold in a fragmented manner. This means that four episodes are scheduled for release in November 2023 while the remaining four will only be available on screens in early or mid-2024.