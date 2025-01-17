Is Dracula featured in Castlevania: Nocturne season 2? Explained

After more than a year of waiting, Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 has finally premiered on Netflix. With all eight episodes of the season released on January 16, 2025, the streaming service was once again taken over by vampires. It continues the story of Richter Belmont as he fights the blood-thirst creatures in the backdrop of the French Revolution alongside his many allies.

Going into Castlevania: Nocturne season 2, fans may of course wonder whether Dracula will appear in the show. After all, he is the one who was the centerpiece of the original Castlevania series, however, fans should rather just temper their expectations for him. Dracula doesn't appear in season 2 of the series because he died in the original show.

So, while fans may be sad to see that Dracula won't be in Castlevania: Nocturne season 2, they can still watch the show excited knowing that at least his son Alucard will be in it.

Dracula won't appear in Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 due to dying in the canon

The original Castlevania show, which ran before the release of Castlevania: Nocturne season 2, ran for four seasons. In the show, Dracula was the main antagonist of the first two seasons and his arc came to a natural conclusion as well. However, he still maintained a presence at least thematically throughout the series.

In the first season of the show, Dracula is shown to be a recluse living alone in his castle until he is visited by a woman named Lisa. He then falls in love with her, gives birth to her son Alucard, and starts a family. However, Lisa is killed by humans who are scared of Dracula. Having the only person he ever cared about being stolen from him, Dracula vows to end the entirety of humanity.

This directly puts him on a collision course with his son Alucard, who disagrees with the genocide he is about to commit. He then teams up with Richter Belmont and Sypha Belnades to take down the Count, and at the end of season 2, Alucard finally confronts his father in his castle. After a grueling battle with other vampires, Alucard comes face-to-face with his father, and they both battle.

But after a bit, Dracula realizes that his hate has led him to unimaginable horrors as he finally sees his son's old room. Breaking off a piece of his bed, Alucard slowly walks up to his father and stabs him in his heart bringing an end to his madness.

What is Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 about?

Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 will pick up after the events of season 1 and will focus on Richter Belmont teaming up with Alucard to take down a very dangerous threat. The official logline of the show as per Netflix reads as:

"Now joined by the legendary Alucard, Richter Belmont and his band of vampire hunters are in a desperate race against time. Erzsebet Báthory, the Vampire Messiah, who already seems invincible, seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror."

The season stars the voices of Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davies, Thuso Mbedu, and more. Actor James Callis returns to portray Alucard Tepes.

Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 is streaming on Netflix right now.

