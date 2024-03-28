Is Michael Keaton playing Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice 2? Cast and characters explored

Beetlejuice 2 is expected to be released on September 6, 2024. Directed by Tim Burton, it features a talented cast that includes Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, and Monica Bellucci. Michael Keaton is reprising his iconic role as Beetlejuice in the upcoming sequel.

Beetlejuice 2 follows the story of the Deetz family, who remain haunted by Beetlejuice. In this sequel, Lydia’s life turns upside down when her rebellious daughter, Astrid, finds the mysterious model of the town in the attic. This portal to the Afterlife accidentally gets opened and results in the unfolding of a series of supernatural events.

The film is expected to have a Halloween theme, which will add a layer to the haunted atmosphere. With the return of familiar characters and the introduction of new ones, including an afterlife law enforcement officer played by Willem Dafoe, Beetlejuice 2 promises to explore more areas of the afterlife.

A look at the cast of Beetlejuice 2

1) Micheal Keaton

Michael Keaton plays the titular character, Beetlejuice. He is a mischievous and crude ghost from the Netherworld with a liking for chaos. Keaton’s portrayal of the character in the original film was iconic, making the character a cult favorite.

Michael Keaton is known for portraying Batman in Tim Burton’s films. His other notable works include Live from Baghdad (2002) and Herbie Fully Loaded (2005). He has voiced characters in animated films such as Cars (2006) and Toy Story 3 (2010).

2) Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder plays the role of Lydia, the goth teenager from the first movie, who is now all grown up. In Beetlejuice 2, she’s the mother of Astrid and once again finds herself drawn towards the supernatural world when her daughter accidentally summons Beetlejuice.

Winona Ryder is known for her performances in Beetlejuice (1988) and Edward Scissorhands (1990). She received critical acclaim for The Age of Innocence (1993) and Little Women (1994). She is also known for her role as Joyce Byers in the Netflix series, Stranger Things.

3) Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara plays the role of Delia, Lydia’s stepmother. She is known for her great taste in art and interior design. She brings a unique charm to the family dynamic and is expected to face supernatural occurrences.

Catherine O’Hara’s notable works include Second City Television and films like Beetlejuice (1988) and Home Alone (1990). She’s also won awards for her role as Moira Rose on the sitcom Schitt’s Creek.

4) Jenna Ortega

In Beetlejuice 2, Jenna Ortega portrays the character of Astrid Deetz, a new addition to the Deetz family. Astrid is Lydia’s rebellious daughter, whose curiosity results in her discovering the model town in the attic, triggering the events that summon Beetlejuice back into their lives.

Jenna Ortega's previous works include Jane the Virgin (2014–2019), You (2019), Wednesday, The Fallout (2021), and Scream.

5) Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci plays the character of Beetlejuice’s wife. Her character is a new introduction to the Beetlejuice universe. As Beetlejuice’s wife, it is expected that she might add a new layer to his past and backstory and possibly his motivations as well as likings.

Monica Bellucci is known for her roles in Malèna (2000), The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions (both 2003), Spectre (2015), and the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle (2016)

6) Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe plays the character of the Afterlife Police Officer. Dafoe’s character is a former B-movie action star, who dies in a deadly accident and later becomes a detective in the afterlife. His detective work is influenced by his past life, which further adds a layer of complexity to his role in the afterlife’s law enforcement.

Willem Dafoe is known for his roles in Platoon (1986), Shadow of the Vampire (2000), The Florida Project (2017), and At Eternity’s Gate (2018), for which he received Academy Award nominations.

7) Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux plays the character of Rory, who is full of mystery. There isn't much known about this character but his involvement suggests a significant addition to the storyline of Beetlejuice 2.

Justin Theroux is known for his roles in American Psycho (2000), and The Leftovers (2014–2017). He has worked as a screenwriter for Tropic Thunder (2008) and Iron Man 2 (2010).

8) Burn Gorman

Burn Gorman plays the role of Father Damien, a reverend in Winter River. His character’s involvement in the plot is yet to be revealed, but it is expected that it might be linked to the supernatural elements of the story.

Burn Gorman is known for his television roles as Owen Harper in Torchwood (2006–2008), Karl Tanner in Game of Thrones (2013–14), and Major Edmund Hewlett in Turn: Washington’s Spies (2014–2017). His film roles include The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Pacific Rim (2013).

Beetlejuice 2 hits the screens on September 6, 2024, with Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder reprising their roles.