Is Netflix's The Wages of Fear a remake? Details about the original explored

The Wages of Fear is a remake of the French classic film of the same name. The 2024 movie has been captivating audiences with the new twist to the original thriller, starring Franck Gastambide and Alban Lenoir.

Directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot, the original 1953 film featured Yves Montand, Charles Vanel, Peter van Eyck, and Véra Clouzot in leading roles. The movie also inspired the first reimagination of the film by William Friedkin - Sorcerer.

The 2024 remake by Julien Leclercq follows the synopsis given below:

"To prevent a deadly explosion, an illicit crack team has 24 hours to drive two truckloads of nitroglycerin across a desert laden with danger."

What is The Wages of Fear (1953) all about?

The Wages of Fear is a 1953 French thriller that revolves around four European men hired by an American company called Southern Oil Company (SOC) in the fictional village of Las Piedras. They are employed to transport nitroglycerin across treacherous terrain to extinguish an oil well fire in two separate trucks.

The four men in Henri-Georges Clouzot's film are Mario (played by Yves Montand), Jo (Charles Vanel), Luigi (Folco Lulli), and Bimba (Peter van Eyck).

Their task is to transport the highly flammable liquid over 500 kilometers for a pay of $2,000 per person. They are subjected to unpredictable weather conditions, hazardous roads, and their deepest fears on the road lead the film to an ironic climax.

Is Sorcerer a remake of The Wages of Fear (1953)?

Yes, Sorcerer is a remake of The Wages of Fear (1953). Directed by William Friedkin and released in 1977, Sorcerer adds to the plot by bringing in elements of political instability and economic turmoil.

Friedkin relocates the plot to Porvenir, a small village in Colombia, where four men from Mexico, Israel, France, and the United States are tasked with transporting poorly stored dynamite.

Even though Friedkin denied re-adapting the French novel in his memoir titled The Friedkin Connection, he had set a deal with Henri-Georges Clouzot to reimagine his award-winning film, as reported by Los Angeles Times.

Who is in the cast of the original The Wages of Fear?

The original 1953 film, The Wages of Fear, featured an ensemble cast including:

Yves Montand as Mario

Charles Vanel as Jo

Folco Lulli as Luigi

Peter van Eyck as Bimba

Véra Clouzot as Linda

William Tubbs as Bill O'Brien

Darío Moreno as Hernandez

Jo Dest as Smerloff

Luis De Lima as Bernardo

Antonio Centa as Camp Chief

Darling Légitimus as Rosa

Expand Tweet

The new Netflix film remake consists of the following cast members:

Franck Gastambide as Fred

Ana Girardot as Clara

Alban Lenoir as Alex

Astrid Whettnall as Anne Marchand

Sofiane Zermani as Gauthier

Bakary Diombera as Djibril

Sarah Afchain as Assia

Alka Matewa as Alka

Is The Wages of Fear based on a novel?

The 1953 film is based on the 1950 novel, Le Salaire de la Peur (The Salary of Fear) by French author George Arnaud. The novel explores themes of universal alienation, desperation, and mortality.

Adapted for the screen by Henri-Georges Clouzot, the 1953 film won the Palme d'Or and the Golden Bear at the Cannes Film Festival and Berlin Film Festival the same year.

The Wages of Fear, which premiered on March 29, 2024, is available for streaming on Netflix.