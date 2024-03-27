Is Netflix's You ending with season 5? Details explored

The final chapter in Joe Goldberg's book begins with the fifth season of Netflix's You, as the filming began in March 2024. The fifth and final season takes viewers back to New York, where Joe's bloody affair had originally begun.

While a release date is yet to be set, Netflix has revealed the first look of Penn Badgley's character walking around New York City in his signature look. Season 5 of Netflix's You takes the story of Joe and his new wife, Kate, by adding new cast members such as Griffin Matthews, Anna Camp, and Madeline Brewer.

How many seasons of Netflix's You are there?

Netflix's You has released four seasons with ten episodes each per season. The fourth season of You was delivered in two separate parts by Netflix. The fifth season is set to bring Joe's story to an end.

Are all the seasons of You based on Caroline Kepnes' novel?

While the four seasons of Netflix's You draw inspiration from Caroline Kepnes' novels, the plot diverges occasionally to include original elements. Kepnes has so far published four books under the novel series - You (2014), Hidden Bodies (2016), You Love Me (2021), and For You and Only You (2023).

The first season of the show follows the first book very closely. However, fans have reported noticing major differences since the second season. The fourth season of You was released on February 9, 2023, while the fourth book by Caroline Kepnes was published on April 13, 2023.

When will You season 5 premiere?

Netflix's You was renewed by Netflix for a fifth and final season in March 2023, according to a Variety report. However, the filming for the production began in March 2024 in New York, owing to delays in the release schedule due to the SAG-AFTRA strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). A release date for the show's finale is yet to be set and announced.

As redemption seemed like a chance in the first part of season 4, the second part plunged Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) into a dark twist that, as usual, changes the path he was initially set upon. The official synopsis of the fourth season reads,

"What would you do for love? For Joe, an intense young man who frequently becomes smitten with beautiful, smart women, this question is put to the test. A charming yet awkward crush becomes something more sinister when love turns into obsession for Joe. Using social media and the internet, he uses every tool at his disposal to become close to the women of his dreams, even going so far as to remove any obstacle -- including people -- that stands in his way of getting to them."

The final season brings Joe back to the city where his journey began - New York. There have been additions to the cast, with Griffin Matthews (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) playing Joe's brother-in-law, Teddy Lockwood. Anna Camp (Mad Men) plays Joe's twin sisters-in-law, Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, and Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale) assumes a regular role in the show.

Catch up on the story so far as the four seasons of You are available for streaming on Netflix.