Is Norman Reedus playing Aunt May in Venom 3? Explained

Venom 3 anticipators were in for a surprise, or rather a shock when they woke up to the news of Norman Reedus' casting as Aunt May in the upcoming October release. But for better or worse, no, Norman Reedus will not be playing Aunt May in the upcoming Venom movie.

Up until recently, Google had listed the Walking Dead actor as playing the part of Spider-Man's beloved aunt. This mix-up triggered a wide range of responses from the audience who were left confused. They took to social media platforms to express their utter disbelief on the matter. Most found the matter extremely funny, while some believed that the actor may be a part of Venom 3 but, of course, in a different role.

No, Norman Reedus is not cast as Aunt May in Venom 3

No, Norman Reedus will not be playing Aunt May in Venom 3. The news circling the rumor started doing the rounds following a mix-up by Google. A piece of information, now removed, stated that Reedus is all set to play Aunt May in the upcoming movie.

This, however, is completely untrue, and there is much reason to believe the same. First, Norman Reedus identifies as a man. Second, Aunt May is typically depicted on screen as a woman in her eighties. Both these factors nullify Reedus' association with the upcoming movie.

Besides this, neither the makers nor Reedus himself has confirmed his association with Venom 3. The only confirmed cast member for the upcoming movie is Tom Hardy, who plays the titular character. Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor have also reportedly joined the cast but in undisclosed roles.

Although there is no official information about Reedus' involvement iv Venom 3, the star's fans are yet hopeful. Some think the mix-up was unintentional yet, a sign of the actor's involvement in the upcoming movie. They are hopeful that in the upcoming days, his name might be revealed as a surprise character.

When is Venom 3 releasing?

The scheduled date for the release of Venom 3 in the United States is October 25, 2024. Sony Pictures and Marvel Entertainment have also unveiled the title for the upcoming project. The movie is to be referred to as Venom: The Last Dance.

The upcoming movie will be the third installment in the series starring the anti-hero Venom. Some fans believe that it will also be the last one. The movie is directed and written by Kelly Marcel and is based on the popular Marvel Comics. The movie will be distributed in the US and the world via Sony Pictures Releasing. It is made at a budget of over 110 million dollars.

How was Venom 2 received by the audiences?

Venom 2, titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was not received well by critics. However, among the audiences, the 2021 release was able to garner recognition. The movie at present scores poorly on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics giving it a 57 percent rating. The audiences, however, have rated it generously at 84 percent.

Joseph Garcia from the Dynamic Duel Podcast writes on Rotten Tomatoes:

"Venom should be threatening first and foremost, with only the occasional hint of whimsy as a means of subversion. Never in my whole life have I wanted to see Venom flip pancakes or wear glow sticks at a rave. He's almost a parody of himself in this movie."

A member of the audience on the other hand writes:

"As much of a dumb, fun and entertaining ride and the first one!!"

