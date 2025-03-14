"It’s not even close"- The Walking Dead fandom unites in disbelief over what they call the worst visual moment so far

The Walking Dead is one of the most popular zombie franchises of all time, focusing on a couple of survivors trying to survive in the world of the undead. However, they must also face some of the gravest dangers as they navigate a broken world.

The Walking Dead is filled with fascinating visuals and CGI. However, the later seasons of the series showed a decline in the quality of visuals. Recently, in a Reddit post, fans discussed some of the worst CGI / visuals in the show according to them. Many unanimously agreed that a scene involving a deer in season 7 episode 12 of The Walking Dead was perhaps a particularly low point for the series.

Consequently, many fans came together to express their dissapointment with the visual quality on display on the social media platform.

"That deer is the worst and it’s not even close," expressed one fan.

"Took a VFX class 2 years ago and did an assignment similar to the deer in this scene. I came to the quick realization that whoever was in charge of overlaying the deer must have done it in at least 30 minutes or maybe even less…how nobody questioned this scene and let it be in the final cut of the episode is beyond me," said another fan.

"Bro the deer cgi, made me laugh for an hour, its so unexpectedly bad," said one fan.

"I honestly just want to know who looked at this, inspected it, and said 'yep looks good to me, let’s ship it out,'" said another fan.

Several fans also blamed AMC for the deterioration. Here are more reactions from:

"I will never understand why AMC was so cheap with their most popular show, a show that rivaled and even surpassed game of thrones in ratings. If they had put more money into each season and also gave more time to film between seasons," expressed one fan.

"When I saw it I felt bad for the actors, and questioned myself why I was still watching it," said another fan.

How was the deer scene for The Walking Dead filmed?

Following the release of the episode, many fans wondered exactly why the deer in the episode looked so artificial. This led YouTuber Katie O'Shaughnessy to interview the ex-VFX supervisor of The Walking Dead Aaron Mclane who had news to share.

"The deer is shot for a different plate, and then they changed it without enough time to go shoot a new deer or make a CGI deer. So basically they went and filmed the deer in the woods, and then from a certain angle, expecting it to fit together nicely. But then editorial changed the angle, and the deer doesn’t fit, so he doesn’t look right. And that’s why it looks fake. That’s why it looks so CG, its a reall deer dot for a different shot," explained Mclane.

While Mclane's words may provide some explanation to the fans, they have been deeply dissapointed with the fall in quality.

