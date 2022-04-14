Legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy to pen personal story for DC Pride

Kevin Conroy is all set to join the upcoming DC Pride event, which will be celebrating some of DC's fan-favorite LGBTQIA+ characters. The event is all about representation of these amazing characters and giving them a chance to shine in the spotlight of the DC Universe.

Harry ‼️ @HarryMaddenn Some of y'all are gonna get mad at me for this but idc, Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill ARE Batman and Joker to me. I love Robert Pattinson and Heath was great in the role but Kevin and Mark are on a whole another level and no one can replace them. Some of y'all are gonna get mad at me for this but idc, Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill ARE Batman and Joker to me. I love Robert Pattinson and Heath was great in the role but Kevin and Mark are on a whole another level and no one can replace them. https://t.co/F3eGGMozFI

Kevin Conroy has joined the slate of amazing creators who will be writing stories for the event. Conroy, who is openly gay, is set to write a deeply personal story and will be joined by J. Bone and Aditya Bidikar to help him bring this story to life. DC Pride 2022 also has many other stories waiting in the wings.

Kevin Conroy joins the amazing set of talent set to bring DC Pride 2022 to life

Kevin Conroy is best known for voicing the role of Batman in Batman: The Animated Series and many other games and animated films. Conroy is the only openly gay actor to play Batman, and what better way to honor his contribution to the DC Universe than by letting him write his own deep and personal story.

DC editor Andrea Shea said:

"2022 marks 30 years of Batman: The Animated Series so it only felt right to honor Kevin Conroy, THE voice of Batman for multiple generations. And we were FLOORED when he delivered a deeply moving personal story in collaboration with J. Bone and Aditya Bidikar."

Kevin Conroy will be teaming up with J. Bone and Aditya Bidikar to write the story Finding Batman.

Throughout the years, many have considered Conroy to be the best Batman as he has been voicing this character for almost 30 years. Starting off his career as Batman in 1992 with Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy would then go on to become the definitive voice of the character.

Batman: The Animated Series (Image via Warner Bros)

Over the years, people have constantly talked about how all they listen to is Kevin Conroy's voice whenever they read a Batman comic. This is the impact that the man has had on the character.

After voicing him in Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy would go on to play the character in many animated films and video games as well. Conroy has voiced the Caped Crusader in arguably one of the best Batman films of all time, Batman: The Mask of Phantasm.

After this, he would go on to voice him in many other projects such as Justice League and Justice League: Unlimited. Conroy would even play the role of an older Bruce Wayne in the Crisis events of CW's Arrowverse.

Conroy would even voice the Caped Crusader in many video games as well. His most prominent work being for the Arkham series, where he voiced the character in Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight. He would even voice the character in the spin-off animated film, Batman: Assault on Arkham.

Conroy came out as gay back in 2016 during the release of Batman: The Killing Joke. Whatever Conroy has cooking, is surely going to be something special.

Jesschillin @jesswchen



I'm editing the HARLEY/IVY and FAR SECTOR story, & co-editing Kevin Conroy's personal story "Finding Batman" w/ 🧡



Kevin is MY Batman, so we're lucky to have him share such a meaningful story in this year's Pride🦇 Andrea Shea @whatthe_shea #DCPRIDE 2022 TABLE OF CONTENTS JUST DROPPED



dccomics.com/blog/2022/04/1… 2022 TABLE OF CONTENTS JUST DROPPED 👀👀👀 #DCPRIDE🌈 2022 TABLE OF CONTENTS JUST DROPPED👀👀👀dccomics.com/blog/2022/04/1… https://t.co/P5MDpfVz6c DC PRIDE 2022 lineup just dropped!I'm editing the HARLEY/IVY and FAR SECTOR story, & co-editing Kevin Conroy's personal story "Finding Batman" w/ @thatamedeo Kevin is MY Batman, so we're lucky to have him share such a meaningful story in this year's Pride🦇 twitter.com/whatthe_shea/s… DC PRIDE 2022 lineup just dropped! 🌈🌈🌈I'm editing the HARLEY/IVY and FAR SECTOR story, & co-editing Kevin Conroy's personal story "Finding Batman" w/ @thatamedeo ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜Kevin is MY Batman, so we're lucky to have him share such a meaningful story in this year's Pride🦇 twitter.com/whatthe_shea/s… https://t.co/j0OjUs5Net

DC Pride 2022 will feature many other stories as well that will be complemented by great characters like Jon Kent, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and more. The comic itself will be publish on May 31, 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi