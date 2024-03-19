Marvel actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson officially offered the role of James Bond, details explored

Marvel actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson appears to have been officially offered the role of James Bond, as per latest reports. This comes after fans of the franchise have been speculating for months about the role.

Before this information was made public, several other names had come up regarding James Bond. Cillian Murphy, Henry Cavill, James Norton, and Idris Elba were prominent among those names. While Aaron Taylor-Johnson's name had also popped up, however, this is the first there has been an official confirmation.

A source has, in an exclusive, said to The Sun:

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back. As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

Who is going to be the next James Bond?

After Daniel Craig put an end to his 15-year-long association with the James Bond franchise, many thought that the franchise would be coming to an end. Fans were surprised to find out that it would be returning with a different actor.

Lashana Lynch's name was also been doing rounds, after playing a substantial part alongside Daniel Craig in the 2021 James Bond movie, No Time To Die. In the movie, she carried out her detective duties under Bond's agent number 007 when he retired.

Having said that, all the rumors surrounding the 007 casting were put to rest after The Sun reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has already been offered the role of the titular character. A source also tells The Sun that:

"Aaron may not be the best known in his field but he is an incredibly talented actor. His role in Nocturnal Animals showed his depth as an actor. He is the perfect person to play Bond and will pick up well from where Daniel left off.”

Why did Daniel Craig exit James Bond?

Daniel Craig exited the James Bond franchise after featuring in their fifteenth film in 2021. With No Time to Die, Craig put down the hat he had been wearing for several years. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Craig revealed that there were two reasons why he left the franchise. He said:

"One, for the franchise, was that reset starts again, which did with me. And I was like, 'Well, you need to reset again'. So let's kill my character off and go find another Bond and go find another story. Start at 23, start at 25, start at 30."

The other reason, he revealed, was because he wanted to move away from the character he had been playing for years. He did not want to look back at it anymore. He also shared he would consider himself lucky if he was again approached for the role. However, he was afraid that he would have to turn down the offer as it was time for him to move on.

With the character, he said, he was capable of achieving whatever he wanted to and that now, it was time for him to make calculative career decisions and choose projects that best suited him.

Fans who have been following Aaron Taylor-Johnson's career over the years are anticipating that the actor accepts the offer for the James Bond role.