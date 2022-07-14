How many Pantheons of Gods exist in Marvel Comics? List explored after Thor: Love and Thunder introduced Olympians and more

Marvel Comics has every pantheon of gods imaginable in their multiverse. Even minor Slovakian gods made an appearance at one point in the comics. With the recent release of Thor: Love and Thunder, we caught a glimpse of some of the gods that exist within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Taika Waititi was sure to include a large number of deities in Thor's fourth installment, but that doesn't begin to cover the number of gods in the comic book universe. Let's take a look at the most influential pantheons from Marvel comics.

10 of the biggest pantheons of gods in Marvel Comics

10) The Xian

The Chinese pantheon that resides in Ta-Lo (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Xian were recently introduced to the MCU and viewers via Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Granted, fans only saw the Great Protector, but Ta-Lo is where the Xian hail from. A nexus leading to Ta-Lo exists at each of the Five Great Mountains: Hua Shan in the west, Tai Shan in the east, Nan Heng Shan in the South, and Bei Hang Shan in the North.

The Xian are one of the few pantheons that live amongst mortals in their pocket dimension. The movie made an attempt to show the many species and races that lived within Ta-Lo, but there are a lot more in the Marvel Comics. There are also several establishments besides the one village shown in the MCU.

9) The Amatsu-Kami

The Japanese Shinto gods (Image via Marvel Comics)

Also known as the Shinto Gods, these deities have been worshiped by the Japanese since 10,000BC. They exist in a pocket dimension called Ama, just as other gods do. Ama exists parallel to Earth in much the same way Ta-Lo does. These gods have run into many characters from the Marvel Universe beyond those that pray to them.

The goddess Gaea devised a peaceful resolution to the Celestials judging Earth along with other goddesses. The Warriors Three from Asgard had to face trial for killing a giant. The Olympians virtually went to war with the Amatsu-Kami after Alexander Aaron, the son of Ares, was kidnapped from Olympus by Mikaboshi.

8) Eternals

Creations of the Celestials (Image via Marvel Comics)

Before their movie, The Eternals, this Celestial-created species was already well-established in the Marvel universe. Make no mistake, they are a pantheon of gods just like every other one on this list. Their comic book version is slightly different from their live-action counterparts. First of all, they're not androids. Secondly, they resurrect after dying.

Their most notable feat is the uni-mind. The uni-mind allows the Eternals to join their will and intelligence together and create a single powerful entity. This pantheon will be heavily featured in the upcoming Judgment Day crossover event when they go against the X-Men and the Avengers.

7) Proemial Gods

The first pantheon in existence (Image via Marvel Comics)

Originally created as organisms with a purpose but no awareness, these gods were the first created with the universe. They eventually evolved and gained awareness along with outgrowing their purpose. Diableri, Aegis, and Tenbrous were among the Proemial, and when they searched for a new purpose, it led to civil war.

Another member of this pantheon was Antiphon, who resembles the race of the Watchers. Antiphon is believed to be the forefather of this large-headed species. After all, he "was tasked with monitoring the cosmic consonance." The Proemial gods would go on to create other pantheons of their own, who in turn would create more pantheons.

6) Great Old Ones

Shuma-Gorath is older than the universe (Image via Marvel Comics)

This pantheon of gods is older than the universe itself. Shuma-Gorath (seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness under a different name), Chthon, and Knull are among these gods. They are believed to have been conceived outside of reality or are interdimensional beings.

There is no known hierarchy between them, but they are each very powerful. The Great Old Ones hold influence over many mortals on Earth, which was the cause of some being banished from the planet. Shuma-Gorath, for example, was banished by the time-traveling sorcerer, Sise-Neg.

5) The Manidoog

A pantheon connected to North America (Image via Marvel Comics)

One of the lesser-known pantheons, the Manidoog, are connected to North America. Unlike other pantheons that have a form hierarchy, the Manidoog are more of a loose collective worshiped by North America's indigenous tribes. Manitou is the closest to a figurehead they have, but he doesn't rule like Odin or Zeus.

The Manidoog have empowered a small group of avatars similar to the Heliopolitans and their Enneads. Johnny Blaze as Ghost Rider has worked with the Manidoog a few times to defend against malevolent beings.

4) Heliopolitans

The Egyptian pantheon has some familiar faces (Image via Marvel Comics)

As this list continues, it becomes clearer that this new phase of Marvel movies focuses on gods and their pantheons. Moon Knight is another series that introduced audiences to an influential pantheon from the comics.

The Egyptian gods reside in a pocket dimension called Heliopolis, which is why they're known as Heliopolitans. These gods reserved themselves to a more hands-off approach to humanity. Only a few have an active presence on Earth, like Bast and Khonshu, respectively represented by Black Panther and Moon Knight.

3) Celestials

Celestials created the Eternals (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Celestials are responsible for many different species and events in the Marvel Universe. They have the ability to create and destroy entire universes, making them one of the most powerful pantheons. They are responsible for creating the likes of the Eternals and Inhumans.

The MCU only recently introduced these gods in The Eternals, but it's clear they're going to have as big of an influence on the cinematic universe as they do in the comics.

2) Olympians

The Greek pantheon (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Olympians are the Greek Gods from Ancient Greece and include the likes of the loveable Hercules and the antagonistic Zeus. Zeus has been a threat to humanity more often than not. Russell Crowe portrays the King of Olympus in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Luckily, Zeus' acts as a villain are balanced out by other gods like Ares, Hercules, and Athena, who have all acted as superheroes. Some have even occupied a slot on the Avengers.

1) Asgardians

Thor, Odin, and Loki are a small part of the Norse pantheon (Image via Marvel Comics)

The most popular of all the pantheons in the comics is the bevy of Norse gods. These deities were worshiped by Scandinavian people and had a hierarchy with Odin at the top. Odin is credited with creating all of humanity, which links them to Earth. Thor, Odin's son, would eventually be recognized as the protector of Earth (Midgard) and become the most recognizable god.

Besides Thor, the Warriors Three, Lady Sif, Valkyrie, and Balder the Brave, often find themselves in Midgard on their own adventures, protecting the nine realms. Asgard is often seen as leaders of the other pantheons when they unite to battle common threats.

