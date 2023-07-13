Marvel's Thunderbolts: A new coalition of heroes assemble under the command of Winter Soldier

Marvel Comics is set to introduce a fresh, audacious lineup for the Thunderbolts series, led by the former Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes, now known as "the Revolution."

This exciting development in the Marvel Universe comes from the creative minds of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, collectively known as "The Hivemind," along with Geraldo Borges, who brings the characters to life through his artwork.

Having recently concluded their successful run on Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and still steering Guardians of the Galaxy, Kelly and Lanzing are bringing their talents to the Thunderbolts series.

With Bucky Barnes leading the charge, the narrative unfolds as he creates a unique team designed to uncover and act upon a century's worth of secrets left behind by the fall of the Outer Circle — secrets only Barnes knows. This unlikely alliance of heroes is tasked with confronting some of the Marvel Universe's most significant threats and notorious wrongdoers.

Meet the Thunderbolts: Winter Soldier's journey from assassin to hero

A new chapter unfolds: Winter Soldier's heroic quest with the Thunderbolts begins (Image via Marvel Comics)

Winter Soldier's carefully chosen allies include Black Widow, Destroyer (aka Sharon Carter), White Widow, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, and Shang-Chi. Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine provides strategic support as the team gears up to face formidable adversaries such as Red Skull, Kingpin, and Doctor Doom. Nobody is safe from the Thunderbolts!

This newly formed team can be seen in all their glory on the variant cover of "Thunderbolts #1" by Mahmud Asrar. Following the recently concluded Captain America: Cold War comic book crossover, this rebooted Thunderbolts team is a gathering of morally complex characters under the leadership of Winter Soldier.

The team members, chosen from the shadows of society, are all spies, assassins, and renegades ready to play their part in Bucky Barnes' uncompromising assault on the monstrous symbol of fascism, the Red Skull.

Bucky Barnes, known as "The Revolution," takes possession of a trove of hidden intelligence with a single, unwavering objective: to dispense justice with the swiftness of a lightning strike. He sets his sights on the untouchable elites, feared and avoided by the masses, prepared to undertake whatever it takes to secure victory.

In the eloquent words of writers Kelly and Lanzing in a press release:

“The call has gone out to all those who call the shadows their home; every spy, assassin, and renegade has a part to play in Bucky Barnes' all-encompassing and uncompromising hit on the singular, monstrous living symbol of fascism: the Red Skull,”

They further stated:

“Alongside our old friend Geraldo Borges, we're taking this opportunity to tell a very different kind of team book. This is a whole new era for the Thunderbolts and it starts with a four-part espionage epic, an ever-shifting cast and a single overarching goal: to tear down a century of Nazi evil with justice like lightning.”

The Thunderbolts series is gearing up for a December launch, with additional details set to be unveiled at the Marvel: Next Big Thing Panel at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con.

The inaugural issue, "THUNDERBOLTS #1", showcases the writing prowess of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, the illustrative mastery of Geraldo Borges, and a promotional variant cover by Mahmud Asrar.

This intriguing team, including Winter Soldier, Yelena Belova (White Widow), U.S. Agent, Red Guardian, and Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, will make a live-action debut with the MCU's Thunderbolts, set to make their big screen debut in 2024.

