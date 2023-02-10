Marvel Studio already in talks about Ant-man 4, says Quantanamia producer

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third film in the Marvel Studios' Ant-Man franchise, is set to hit theaters later this month, but talks of a fourth film have already begun.

Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard confirmed the news in an interview with Comic Book, saying that "whispers" of a fourth Ant-Man film have already started between himself, director Peyton Reed, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

With the upcoming release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicking off Phase Five of the MCU and setting the stage for even more action, it's clear that this beloved franchise is only just getting started.

"We're already thinking about it": Marvel Studios producer confirms talks of new Ant-Man film

Producer confirms they are already discussing Ant-Man 4 (Image via Marvel Studios)

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard provided some insight into the future of the Ant-Man franchise. Broussard revealed that the team at Marvel Studios is already thinking about a fourth film, and they are discussing potential ideas for the story. He said:

"We're already thinking about it. It's like, every movie's its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You're like, 'Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?'"

Movie.Takes 🚇 @Takes2Movie Conversations surrounding making ANT-MAN 4 have already started at Marvel Studios, according to Stephen Broussard:



“Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton and Kevin." Conversations surrounding making ANT-MAN 4 have already started at Marvel Studios, according to Stephen Broussard:“Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton and Kevin." https://t.co/54TxoGJYTF

While Broussard didn't provide any specific details about the potential ideas for Ant-Man 4, he did state that he has spoken with the director of the Ant-Man trilogy, Peyton Reed, and Marvel Studios' President Kevin Feige, about the possibility.

"Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton and Kevin."

All about Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, bringing superhero action to the Quantum Realm (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania serves as the conclusion to the Ant-Man trilogy and as the start of Phase Five of the MCU. The film stars franchise regulars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer, reprising her role as Janet van Dyne.

Additionally, Quantumania introduces franchise newcomer Kathryn Newton, who takes over the role of Scott Lang's daughter, Cassie, who is known as the superhero Stature in the comics.

The film also stars Jonathan Majors as the main antagonist Kang the Conqueror, who is expected to play a significant role in future MCU films, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, set for release in 2025.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne return as Ant-Man and The Wasp, joined by Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne. The family sets out to explore the Quantum Realm, where they encounter strange creatures and embark on an adventure that pushes the limits of their abilities.

Written by Jeff Loveness and directed by Peyton Reed, the film serves as a crucial installment for the Multiverse Saga, with Kang the Conqueror expected to have a major role.

Future of Ant-Man and the Wasp in the MCU

A Look into their Future in the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

While Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is just the start of the next phase of the MCU, the studio is already planning future adventures for the characters. Stephen Broussard confirmed that conversations about a fourth film have already begun, despite the third film not even being released.

With the success of previous films and the popularity of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular heroes, it's no surprise that the producers are already thinking about a fourth installment. As the MCU moves into the Multiverse Saga, fans can expect to see more of Ant-Man, the Wasp, and Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17. Fans will have to wait and see how it sets up the future of the MCU and the Ant-Man franchise. The MCU has a busy slate of upcoming films, and it may be several years before the fourth Ant-Man film goes into production.

Poll : 0 votes