Netflix's Scoop: Full cast and character list explored 

The upcoming British biographical drama film, Scoop, delves into Prince Andrew's BBC television interview nearly five years after airing. Directed by Philip Martin, the Netflix film casts the talented Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis and Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew.

The upcoming movie is a dramatic retelling of the 2019 interview, Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal, wherein the Duke of York was interviewed about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The cast members include Billie Piper, Keeley Hawes, Connor Swindells, Romola Garai, and Charity Wakefield.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"An insider account of how the women of "Newsnight" secured Prince Andrew's infamous 2019 interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein."

The Netflix film is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on April 5, 2024.

Full cast and character list of Scoop explored

1) Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis

Gillian Anderson takes on the role of Emily Maitlis, the former Canadian BBC newsreader and documentary filmmaker. Maitlis was the lead anchor of Newsnight on BBC Two who shot to fame internationally for interviewing the Prince in November 2019.

Gillian was previously seen in Sex Education as Dr. Jean Milburn and in The Crown as Margaret Thatcher.

2) Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew

Rufus Sewell from Netflix's The Diplomat stars as a member of the British royalty - the Duke of York. Prince Andrew was reported to share a friendly relationship with the infamous American financier and s*x offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Sewell has previously appeared in films such as The Father (2020), The Holiday (2006), and The Man in the High Castle (2014-2019).

3) Billie Piper as Sam McAlister

Billie Piper had risen to fame as a pop star before she made a transition to acting. Piper takes on the role of Sam McAlister - the former author and television producer who helped BBC secure the Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew.

Piper has been cast as Rose Tyler in Doctor Who. She has also appeared in Collateral (2018), and Rare Beasts (2019), and is slated to appear in Netflix's Kaos.

4) Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk

Known for her performances in British drama, Keeley Hawes plays Amanda Thirsk, the private secretary to Prince Andrew, in Scoop. Hawes plays the role of Kira Manning in the Canadian thriller Orphan Black: Echoes.

Keeley Hawes (Image via Getty Images)

Keeley Hawes has appeared as Julia Montague in BBC's Bodyguard and as Jo Cross in Crossfire.

5) Connor Swindells as Jae Donnelly

Connor Swindells (Image via Getty)

Connor Swindells from the fame of Sex Education plays the role of the photographer who had infamously captured the Duke and Epstein walking in the park.

Connor Swindells has previously been cast in BBC One's SAS: Rogue Heroes and Barbie (2023).

6) Romola Garai as Esme Wren

The British actor and director, Romola Garai, plays Esme Wren in Scoop. Wren was the Newsnight editor at the time of the interview and is presently the Channel 4 editor.

"Scoop" World Premiere - VIP Access

Garai has starred in films such as Atonement (2007) and Suffragette (2015).

7) Charity Wakefield as Princess Beatrice

Charity Wakefield (Image via Instagram @charitywakefield)

Charity Wakefield plays the role of the eldest daughter of the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, in Scoop. Wakefield has been spotted as Marianne Dashwood in BBC's Sense and Sensibility (2008).

Wakefield has also appeared in Doctor Who, Bounty Hunters, and Wolf Hall.

The film also features Paul Popplewell (known for Black Mirror), Lia Williams (known for His Dark Materials), and Theresa Godly.

Netflix's Scoop will be available for streaming from April 5, 2024.