On Thursday, April 11, 2024, Paramount announced at CinemaCon that the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender movie titled Aang: The Last Airbender has cast Eric Nam as the voice of adult Aang. Eric Nam is a notable K-pop idol who has been present in various projects like Hotel Transylvania 3 and The Loud House.

Additionally, the film also features Dave Bautista in an undisclosed villain role. Bautista is renowned for his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and continuing to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

Avatar: The Last Airbender movie is the first in the trilogy

Avatar: The Last Airbender movie is slated to release on October 10, 2025. The film aims to bridge the gap between the original animated series and its sequel, The Legend of Korra.

Notably, the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series concludes with Aang still a teenager, and the sequel, The Legend of Korra, features a new Avatar, Korra. It only includes brief references and flashbacks involving Aang as an adult.

Avatar: The Last Airbender movie is the first in a planned trilogy that will focus on Aang and his friends' adult years. It is part of a planned trilogy by Nickelodeon’s Avatar Studios, aimed at expanding the beloved universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. It's worth noting that until now, there has not been a movie or series specifically focusing on Aang as an adult.

The movie is expected to continue the adventures of Aang and his friends as they navigate the challenges of their world in their late twenties. This film will explore their ongoing efforts to maintain peace across the four nations following the disruption caused by Fire Lord Ozai.

How will Avatar: The Last Airbender movie bridge the gap between original series and the sequel? (speculative)

Although specific details about the plot are still under wraps, the movie will likely explore the period after the end of the original series. It could address the political and social changes within the four nations that led to the era depicted in The Legend of Korra. The film will likely detail the social and political changes that led to the settings of Korra's era.

Furthermore, the movie could also explore how Aang's leadership and decisions contribute to these developments. Key events might include the rebuilding efforts after the war with Fire Lord Ozai, the founding of Republic City, and the advancements in bending arts and technology.

In addition, the movie might also tap into arenas of personal development, such as Aang marrying Katara and Zuko's reign as Fire Lord. This could set the stage for the world Korra inherits.