Beacon 23 season 2 on MGM+: Release date, cast, and more 

MGM+’s Beacon 23 has emerged as one of the best sci-fi series of recent times. Season 1, which was recently released in November 2023, concluded with 8 episodes and presented an intriguing concept and storyline that has resulted in a huge fan base in quick time.

The series sees two characters, the protagonists in the form of Halan and Aster get trapped at the end of the known universe. The two make their way to a beacon keeper at the end of the universe which brings forth an intriguing adventure as the two attempt to decipher the motives of the other. Season 2 of the series, much like its predecessor, will see the release of 8 episodes, which are set to start airing from April 7, 2024. Here, we look at everything we know about the upcoming season thus far.

Beacon 23 Season 2: Everything you need to know

First and foremost, as Season 2 commences on April 7, fans might want to rewatch the first iteration considering the kind of unique concepts and complex story elements that Beacon 23 has included thus far. The series sees creator Zak Penn attempt to present an Interstellar-style take on an existing story which was penned by Hugh Howey in the form of a mini-series.

The unique concept will be delved into further in Season 2, and will see the return of a range of characters from the original iteration. Game of Thrones alumni Lena Headey returns for Season 2 to take up the role of Aster Calyx, with Stephen James and Natasha Mumba also set to continue in their roles. The updated cast list looks as follows:

Lena Headey as Aster Calyx

Stephan James as Halan Kai Nelson

Natasha Mumba as Harmony

Wade Bogert-O'Brien as Bart

Stephen Root as Solomon

Barbara Hershey as Sophie

Eric Lange as Milan/Aleph

Marc Menchaca as Keir

Jess Salgueiro as Saldana

Daniel Malik as Finch

Marnie McPhail as Kanadey

Carolina Bartczak as Dr. Ree Avalon

Cyrus Faird as Tech Wrecker

Tara Rosling as Randall

A.J. Simmons as Farut, Parsim's father

Sydney Meyer as Grisha, Parsim's mother

Matilda Legault as Parsim

Set to be released on April 7, Beacon 23 Season 2 will follow the same formula of weekly release of new episodes, with episode 8 of the season set to premiere on May 26, 2024. While the recently released trailer teased the continuation of the plot that had fans hooked in Season 1, it has managed to maintain an air of mystery that is set to exist until the actual premiere.

Regardless, the series in itself represents a huge payoff for fans. While Beacon 23 was initially announced and greenlit as a collaboration between Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks, it eventually made its way to MGM+, with Zak Penn eventually creating Beacon 23 under Spectrum and Boat Rocker Media.