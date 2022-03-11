Blue Beetle adds Brazilian superstar Bruna Marquezine to its cast

Brazilian superstar Bruna Marquezine has been tapped to play the female lead in the Blue Beetle movie, according to a report from The Wrap. She will play the role of Penny, Jaime Reye's love interest in the movie.

Besides Bruna, Belissa Escobedo has been cast as Jaime's younger sister Milagros Reyes. What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén has also joined the cast, though details about his role are being kept secret on purpose.

It was previously announced that Cobra Kai's Xolo Mariduena will play the lead role of Jaime Reyes, aka the Blue Beetle in the movie. The movie will be directed by Charm City Kings director Angel Manuel Soto. Warner Brother's Blue Beetle movie is starting to take shape as it has cast four primary characters already.

The Blue Beetle movie was initially announced as an HBO Max exclusive release, but since then Warner Brothers have changed their minds and decided to release the movie on the big screen next year during August.

The news comes right off the heels of Warner Bros. delaying all their DC movies, including The Flash And Aquaman, so it remains to be seen what happens to Blue Beetle.

Bruna Marquezine took to Instagram to share her excitement over joining the DC universe

Bruna Marquezine is a big star in Brazil and has starred in various high-profile telenovellas and big movies. She had previously been in the news for her courtship with football superstar Neymar Jr.

Blue Beetle is a very famous character from DC comics, and is a mantle taken by three individuals in the past. The original Blue Beetle Ted Kord was part of Charlton Comics, but after DC bought Charlton, they integrated the character into the main DC universe.

Blue Beetle has had a deep connection to Peacemaker in the comics, so the movie may even connect to the DCEU TV series.

The new movie is set to adapt the latest version of Blue Beetle from the comics. Jaime Reyes is a young Latino kid whose life changes dramatically when an alien scarab attaches itself to his back and gives him super powers.

Blue Beetle is set to be the first superhero movie with a Latino lead. Now with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine, the movie is set to have a strong appeal across Latin America.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul